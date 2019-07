Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NEBRASKA... PLATTE RIVER NEAR GRAND ISLAND AFFECTING HALL...HAMILTON AND MERRICK COUNTIES && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE PLATTE RIVER NEAR GRAND ISLAND. * AT 7:15 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 7.3 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 6.5 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY SATURDAY NIGHT. * AT 7.0 FEET...A FEW FARMSTEADS WEST OF MARQUETTE MAY BE THREATENED BY OVERFLOWS. THE CITY OF GRAND ISLAND IS NOT THREATENED BY FLOODWATERS. &&