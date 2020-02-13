BROKEN BOW — Marie Isabell Pirnie, 94, of Broken Bow, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Marvin Peterson officiating. Burial will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery at Weissert.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
