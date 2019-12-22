Joyce Quaring, worthy matron, welcomed members of Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star, to the Dec. 2 meeting at Masonic Temple.
Job’s Daughters will be holding its Centennial Supreme Session July 26 through Aug. 1 in Omaha, which is the birthplace of Job’s Daughters. Fellow Masonic organizations are invited to attend.
Thank-you notes for donations made to the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children-Purple Ribbon Club and a donation for children’s Christmas presents were read.
The group will raffle a handmade quilt for the OES Service and Therapy Dog Project. Those interested can email Betty Kirby.
Upcoming events include: audit committee meeting on Jan. 2 and open installation of 2019 Andrew Chapter officers at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Quaring reported on the Grand Officers visitation on Nov. 23 at the Kearney Masonic Temple. Norm Sodomka was elected as trustee and Elizabeth Barker was elected to serve on the Templecraft.
Andrew Chapter’s charter was draped in memory of Mary Ann Watchman, past grand matron.
Fifty-year members celebrating birthdays in December are Joyce Klintworth, Paul Quisenberry and Merry Kim.
Members ended the meeting with a cookie exchange.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.