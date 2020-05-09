Mady Ludwig of Doniphan, a Northwest High School senior, and Mackenzie Whitlow of Genoa, a University of Nebraska High School senior, have been named Scott Scholars by Hastings College in Hastings.
Scholars receive a renewable scholarship that covers 100% of tuition and fees plus room and board. The program also includes a $2,000 travel stipend per student to help cover costs to attend a conference, fund a research project or support an internship.
