I would like to thank all the Grand Island restaurants that have meals for veterans at no cost: the United Veterans Club (meal was actually provided by the Sons of The American Legion), Hy-Vee, Texas Roadhouse, Texas T-Bone, Applebee’s, Tommies Restaurant and others that I might have missed.

It is nice to see so many places thanking veterans for their service to this magnificent country of ours.

Bob Lathen

2521 Park Drive

Tags

Load comments