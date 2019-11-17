I would like to thank all the Grand Island restaurants that have meals for veterans at no cost: the United Veterans Club (meal was actually provided by the Sons of The American Legion), Hy-Vee, Texas Roadhouse, Texas T-Bone, Applebee’s, Tommies Restaurant and others that I might have missed.
It is nice to see so many places thanking veterans for their service to this magnificent country of ours.
Bob Lathen
2521 Park Drive
