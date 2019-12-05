Trevor Kluck wanted to make his younger sister Mackenzie proud.
The Aurora junior had a matchup with Collin Quandt in a battle of rated wrestles at 138 pounds, according to newrestle.com.
The No. 3-rated Kluck got behind early but rallied back to take a 10-4 win over the No. 2-rated Quandt. The No. 4-rated Vikings won the dual 42-36 over the Huskies Thursday at Northwest High School.
The match, which was a battle to two two-time state medalists, took place as the two schools got together and raised $420 for pediatric cancer research.
Mackenzie was named team captain for the Huskies. Mackenzie has been battling a brain tumor since she was 2 years old. Trevor said she goes to Memphis to get shots to reduce the size of the cancer.
Kluck said there weren’t any nerves going into the highly-anticipated match, which was the final match, especially with what the night was really about.
“I just knew what I had to do,” Kluck said. “I had practiced hard during the whole and I was ready for whoever stepped onto the mat. Tonight was definitely an emotional night for my family. I wanted to show her that you can do anything.”
Quandt gained the upper hand right away as he took Kluck down and put him on his back for a 4-0 lead after the first period. But scored two takedowns and two three-nearfall points in the next two periods to take the match.
Aurora coach Derek Keasling said he had confidence Kluck would battle back.
“Trevor has been historically a slow starter, especially when it comes to big matches and at the start of the year,” he said. “He’s still trying to get his motor running since it’s the start of the season, but he’s a leader and super hard worker and a great competitor. The positions where he gave up points, I really don’t see him giving up anymore during the season.”
Kluck said it’s just one victory and knows he has to get better.
“It’s a great start but I got to keep working,” he said. “I’m not even close to where I want to be at.”
The night started well for the Vikings. Owen Friesen and Austin Cooley started with back-to-back pins to put Northwest up 12-0. Friesen pinned Brady Collingham in 2:53 at 145, while Cooley stuck Britton Kemling in 3:43 at 152.
Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said he needed Friesen and Cooley, who are both returning state qualifiers, to get the Vikings going. The Vikings won six matches by pin.
“Our kids know when to turn it up and it started with Owen and Austin,” he said. “They got the ball rolling for us and were big matches for us. I thought it would be close matches but they came through for us.”
The rest of the night went back and forth. Brody Sheeks (170) won on a forfeit for the Vikings, while Grady Griess (No. 1 at 220) and Grady Arends (No. 3 at 113) also grabbed pins.
Kolby Wessels (160), Mack Owens (182), Kole Fiala (195), Caden Svoboda (No. 3 at 106) and Jeremy Oswald (120) earned pins for Aurora, while Aaron Jividen posted a 5-2 win over Brody Stutzman at 285 as they led 33-30 with three matches remaining.
But Northwest got pins from Caden Frederiksen (126) and Brady Isley (132) to lock up the dual. Sybrandts said he was happy for those two wrestlers, especially Isley who missed last season with an injury.
“I don’t know if being gone last year was going to hurt Brady, but he wrestled tough,” Sybrandts said. “He’s looked really good in practice and it showed tonight. That’s awesome that he was able to lock up the dual for us. And Caden looked good too.”
Sybrandts said the win was a good way for the defending Class B state champions to start the season.
“We had a lot of kids do some good things for us,” Sybrandts said. “This win will help set the tone for the season for us. This is a big win for us to start the year.”
Keasling said he was pleased with what he saw in the loss.
“The biggest thing is our leaders did their job and we had other kids step up as well,” he said. “We just need those other guys step up and do their job. But for the most part, I’m excited about where we are at right now.”
Brian’s daughter, Katelyn, was also recognized during the event with her battles with Ependymoblastoma. She is cancer free but still goes for tests however she doesn’t do the scans because of the five-year mark.
Both coach commented on the cause for the evening.
Sybrandts said: “I think no kid should have to deal with cancer and with the treatments. Whatever we can do to give back is a great thing. We’re going to keep doing this. It really turned out well out.”
Keasling said: “This event that Northwest put on was just awesome. We’ve been throwing this idea for a while with Sybrandts. He just basically said let’s just do it this year. We ran with it and that was really the big winner tonight. Mackenzie and Katelyn are fighting for their lives and they are the winners.”
Northwest will be at the York dual tournament, while Aurora travels to the Cozad Invitational. Both tournaments will be Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.