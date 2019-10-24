Heartland Lutheran drops two
SILVER LAKE — Heartland Lutheran dropped two matches to end the regular seaosn at the Silver Lake Triangular.
The Red Hornets fell to Axtell 25-22, 25-10 in their first match. Carli Maier had 12 digs and Brianna Vanbibber 10.
“The first set we were doing OK,” Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said. “We caused them to error, but just couldn’t quite get the win. The second set we lost a little focus and juste struggled to get any kind of rhythm.”
Heartland Lutheran then dropped a 25-20, 25-20 decision to Deshler. Brynn Saddler had five set assists, BanBibber three kills, Maggie Bexten 15 digs and Maier 13 digs.
“We played much better against Deshler but we just came up on the short end,” Hiegel said.
The Red Hornets will take an 10-18 record into Class D-2, Subdistrict 7 play against Elba Monday in Broken Bow.
Islanders fall in HAC
LINCOLN — Grand Island dropped a 25-15, 25-23 decision to Lincoln Northeast in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
Anna McCoy led the Isladners with six kills. Tori Hale had three ace serves and McCoy two.
Cammeron Pfeifer and Hale each had six set assists.
The Islanders also fell to Lincoln North Star 25-20, 25-19. McCoy and Emma Hilderbrand had five kills each, Bekka Allick had nine kills for North Star.
