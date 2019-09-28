Thunderhogs, Nate Glantz, Jay Ducker and Thunderbird “D” shine as Bellevue West cruises past Pius X.

VINCE ALDRICH FIELD, LINCOLN NE.
Ladies and Gentlemen, it was all systems GO tonight for Bellevue West, as the Thunderbirds were clicking on all cylinders in a businesslike 42-0 win over a Lincoln Pius X team that is better than their record indicates.
It was a fantasy football-like performance tonight for Bellevue West quarterback Nate Glantz, a senior transfer from Millard West. It seemed incredible from day one how well the well-poised 6-1, 185 pound athlete stepped right into Coach Michael Huffman’s complicated offense, operating it with confidence from the start.
Tonight, Nate Glantz had to throw shivers and chills into the rest of the Class A field when he threw for three touchdowns and ran for another two, in the Thunderbirds 42-0 “two and a half quarters” win over Lincoln Pius X.
More frightening yet was the continued razor sharp play of that Thunderbird offensive line. The quintet of #55 Henry Rickels, #62 Kekoa Chai, #70 Thomas Ault, #72 Caden Lind, and #73 Kameron Kodat was about as efficient as it gets in high school football.
It’s been 10 months since I’ve watched these men in action and their improving skills have to be making Coach Mike Pokorski mighty proud to say the least.
And that Thunderbird defense! There are no more days of just knowing your offense will simply outscore anyone in Class A, regardless of how many points the “D” gives up. Not in 2019, man.
The current Bellevue West defensive group has given up a grand total of 22 points in five games. That’s 3 touchdowns and a field goal in 20 quarters of football and I’m not sure the 1st unit has given up any points this season.
What impresses me, is the smooth way this football team operates on both sides of the football. No, it isn’t perfect, no team is, but the confidence and smooth precision I witnessed tonight against a well coached Lincoln Pius team, was the championship caliber football I have seen over the years with legendary programs like Creighton Prep and Lincoln Southeast back in the days of Tom Jaworski and Chuck Mizerski.
Tonight, Pius won the toss and deferred. Good decision? We can speculate all night, but the Bellevue West offensive machine went 70 yards in 7 plays with only an illegal procedure penalty standing in the way of a perfect drive.
QB Nate Glantz scrambled around after surveying the open receivers situation, then shot into the end zone from 10 yards out for the first T-Bird TD of the windy evening
The Bell West defense gave Pius X only three chances on their opening possession and the third one definitely wasn’t the charm. Lincoln Pius quarterback Joe Finder’s first forward pass of the night was pirated by, 5-11, 175 pound Thunderbird defender Jack McDonnnell, who returned the pick to the Thunderbolt 29 yard line.
One play later, QB Nate Glantz took the snap, calmly stepped back a few paces and fired a perfect 29 yard touchdown strike to Nebraska commit Zavier Betts. Trusty Cruz Jurado added the PAT and just like that it was 14-0 Bellevue West with 7:35 left in the opening stanza.
The Pius offense moved the ball on the ensuing possession, buoyed by a 58 yard Joe Finder to Jon Andreason pass connection. But the T-Bird defense stiffened, forcing a ‘Bolts field goal attempt from the Bell West 24 yards line.
A Thunderbird defender, who I didn’t catch, broke through to block the kick, Devin Mills then scooped up the ball and returned it 47 yards to the Pius 32 and Bellevue West was in business again.
Michael Huffman decided it was then time to give Northern Illinois commit Jay Ducker some work and the Thunderbird star then ripped of runs of 4, 11 and 9 yards before Nate Glantz high stepped into the end zone for the final 9 yards.
The Vince Aldrich Field scoreboard read 20-0 Bellevue West at the end of one, and the T-Birds were about to add a pair of 2nd quarter scores to extend the lead to 34-0 advantage at the half.
Jay Ducker got into the scoring column with a 9 yard TD run of his own in that second quarter, then Nate Glantz pulled the old “the hand is faster than the eye”trick, flicking a tiny forward Jet Sweep toss to Keagen Johnson, who came streaking from the left side to his right.
The scoring play caught Pius relaxing a bit and covered 19 yards by the time Johnson hit paydirt.
The Bellevue West defense immediately stuffed the Thunderbolts opening 3rd quarter drive, forcing a 4th and 13 and the Pius 17. Following the Coby Chappelle punt, Bell West moved the ball 57 yards in just six plays with Nate Glantz repeating the exact same left to right, jet sweep play, this time to Zavier Betts, who coasted in for the scorte from 7 yards out.
Michael Huffman ordered a two point conversion try, Nate Glantz scrambled around for a good 8 seconds trying to locate a pass receiver, then decided to keep it himself for the double extra point.
Now it was 42-0 and the running clock was initiated with 7:37 showing on the 3rd quarter clock.
The remainder of the game was scoreless, but not without some excitement, thanks to the never-give-up Pius offense.
With just 1:21 seconds left to play, Thunderbolt QB Joe Finder (beginning on the Pius X 26 yard line), hit Ben Aldrich for a 36 yard gain, then Isaac Rademacher for gains of 4, 13 and 8 yards.
With only six ticks left and the ball on the Thunderbird one yard line, Finder attempted to spike the ball, but was too late as time expired, stalling the spirited drive against the Bellevue West backups.
Although I have no official totals, it looks like Bellevue West accumulated over 400 yards of total offense and were led by Nate Glantz and his 12 of 15 passing for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Glantz retired early in the 3rd stanza, giving way to backup QB Evan Cleveland.
Jay Ducker ran 15 times for 108 yards and a TD, plus hauling in a pair of pass receptions for 64 yards.
The Thunderbird defense also limited the Pius rushing attack to 55 yards for the game.
Bellevue West improves to 5-0 on the year and will return home next Friday to face Norfolk.
Lincoln Pius, who falls to 1-4 on the year, hits the road next Friday to face Omaha Central.
……………………….………………...1...….2……3……4……..F
Bellevue West (5-0).........20…..14……7.…..0…….42
Lincoln Pius X (1-4)......…..0…….0…....0…...0...….0
1st Qtr………………………………………………………………..BW..LPX
BW..Nate Glantz 10 run………………………PAT-Cruz Jurado kick….7…..0...(9:04)
BW..Zavier Betts 29 pass from Glantz….....PAT-Jurado kick……….14….0…(7:35)
BW..Nate Glantz 9 run……….……………...PAT-kick failed…...,.......20....0....(2:05)
2nd Qtr.
BW..Jay Ducker 9 run………………………..PAT-Jurado kick………..27…0….(4:22)
BW..Keagen Johnson 19 pass from Glantz..PAT-Jurado kick...…….34…0.....(1:34)
3rd Qtr.
BW..Zavier Betts 7pass from Glantz………..PAT-Glantz run…….…..42….0..(7:27)
(running clock into effect following Glantz to Betts TD pass-7:27/3rd quarter)
