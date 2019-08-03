Ready-To-Explode Nebraska Prep Running Backs to Watch in 2019

Here is a sweet list of Nebraska High School Running Backs to keep an eye on this Fall who were not 1000 yard rushers in 2018. There are many of these talented players who have a better chance to hit that coveted 1000 yard mark than others because they have the luxury of running behind a top notch offensive line.
Only time will tell, but every one of the runners on the list are capable of piling up the ground yardage in 2019.
*(Key; Athlete, Rushing yards, Touchdowns, Class in school)
**Class A**
*Jaylon Roussel-Omaha Burke - 831, (9 TDs) - Senior - Heir apparent to the great James Burks. Had four 100+ games a year ago and appears to be ready for a 1,500 yard season.
*Avante Dickerson-Omaha Westside - 794, (11 TDs) - Senior - Utility player that does it all, which includes that “dangerous return man” tag. Could really explode this season.
*Joseph Braasch-Columbus - 733, (9 TDs) - Senior - One of Class A’s most talented backs. Just hasn’t had the line to get uncorked for that 1000 yard season.
*Jaylon Walker-Omaha Bryan - 723, (3 TDs) - Senior - Big son-of-a-gun that you don’t want loose in the open field. Amazing amount of yards for dude playing for a 1-8 team.
*Treon Fairgood-Jones-Omaha North - 622, (6 TDs) - Senior - Easily a 1000 yarder if he gets a decent number of carries. Vintage lighter weight Omaha North sprinter-type 1000 yarder.
*Caleb Francl-Grand Island - 576, (10 TDs) -Senior - Give this man 15 carries/game and he hits a 1000 yards in the regular season…..plus 70 or more tackles at LB.
*Lavaughn Luellen-Omaha North - 540, (6 TDs) - Junior - 35-40 pounds heavier than Fairgood-Jones. Zander Gray-type back could also hit a 1000 with a bunch of carries.
*Deanthony Bridgeford-Omaha Central - 508, (4 TDs) - Junior - :11.0 hundred speed, incredible lower body strength. Just needs to develop some elusive moves in the open field.
*Miko Maessner-Kearney - 424, (4 TDs) - Senior - Princeton commit was a 1000 yarder as a sophomore. Defending State Class A 100 Meters champ will do it again in 2019. Injured early a year ago.
*Eli Hustad-Elkhorn South - 323, (3 TDs) - Senior - Dual threat RB with breakaway speed who had 1000 combined yards with rushing, receiving and returns in 2018. A huge 2019 awaits Mr. Hustad.
**Class B**
Davon Brees-Seward - 861, (12 TDs), Senior
Sebastian Harsh-Scottsbluff - 802, (16 TDs), Senior
Jackson Ramold-Elkhorn Mt. Michael - 673, (7 TDs), Senior
Cameryn Berry-McCook - 606, (9 TDs), Senior
Jacob Krul-Scottsbluff - 578, (10 TDs), Senior
Sterling Wright-McCook - 598, (12 TDs), Senior (Transfer from 8-Man Shelton)
**Class C-1**
Caleb Moural-Aurora - 869, (16 TDs), Senior
Jed Christensen-Platteview - 814, (4 TDs), Senior
Dylon Zink-Ogalalla - 809, (8 TDs), Senior (1,067 Sophomore)
Matthew Shuster-Cozad - 770, (4 TDs), Junior (458 Freshman)
Jacob Stoner-Fillmore Central - 754, (6 TDs), Junior (740 and 7 TDs Freshman)
Eduardo Gonzalez-Minden - 745, (9 TDs), Senior (900 Soph, 439 Freshman)
Rylan Aguallo-Mitchell - 717, (6 TDs), Junior
Michael Rutherford-Central City - 708, (7 TDs), Senior (1,878 Passing yards/18 TDs)
Greg Krolikowski-Valentine - 692, (6 TDs), Senior
Jesse Thompson-Arlington - 668, (6 TDs), Junior
Brody Kroll-Fairbury - 666, (4 TDs), Junior
**Class C-2**
Dylan Mettler-Battle Creek - 791, (7 TDs), Senior
**Class D-1 Eight Man**
Jaden Rhynalds-East Butler - 937, (17 TDs), Senior
Braydn Hutto-Hitchcock County - 928, (11 TDs), Sophomore
Pierce Utterback-Hitchcock County- 895, (9 TDs), Senior
Charlie Gale-North Central - 828, (12 TDs), Senior
Dionte Perkins-Hitchcock County - 781, (8 TDs), Junior
Braden Klover-Southern - 759, (12 TDs), Senior
Cody Steffen-West Point GACC - 725, (10 TDs), Junior, (789 Passing yards/11 TDs)
Cole Siems-Tri-County, 643, (8 TDs), Junior
Brian Turek-Hemingford - 641, (6 TDs), Junior
Dominic Esperson-Amherst 637, (11 TDs), Senior
Daylan Russell-Alma - 635, (11 TDs), Senior
Trevor Styskal-Wisner-Pilger - 631, (17 TDs), Senior
Tanner Whetham-Morrill - 610, (9 TDs), Senior
Hunter Mortimer-Weeping Water - 607, (11 TDs), Sophomore
**Class D-2 Eight Man**
Wyatt Haverluck-Meridian - 973, (14 TDs), Senior
Eli Macke-Clearwater-Orchard - 971, (13 TDs), Senior
T.J. Roe-Brady - 955, (18 TDs), Senior, (939 Passing yards/7 TDs)
Wyatt Wagner-CWCE - 942, (11 TDs), Senior
Seth Miller-Anselmo-Merna - 881, (4 TDs), Senior
Sam Heapy-Medicine Valley - 861, (12 TDs), Senior
Quade Young-Twin Loup - 859, (10 TDs), Senior
Grant Winklelbauer-O’Neill St. Marys - 818, (8 TDs), Senior
Dylan Vogt-Pender - 755, (11 TDs), Senior
Kolby Schafer-Meridian - 703, (11 TDs), Senior
John Schlote-Plainview - 701, (8 TDs), Senior
John Hoffman-Plainview - 678, (7 TDs), Senior
Braden Eisenhauer-Bloomfield - 648, (11 TDs), Senior, (1,080 Passing yards/14 TDs)
Nolan Belt-Emeson-Hubbard - 642, (18 TDs), Senior
Colby Coon-Twin Loup - 602, (4 TDs), Senior
Austin Dormann-Garden County - 578, (10 TDs), Senior
Tyler Danburg-Amherst - 523, (13 TDs), Senior
**Class D-3 Six Man**
Tommy Watson-Sioux County - 980, (16 TDs), Senior
Zander Lovejoy-Walthill - 721, (10 TDs), Junior
Romeo White-Walthill - 717, (14 TDs), Sophomore
Dennis Vogl-Crawford - 615, (9 TDs), Senior