ST. PAUL — Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley remained perfect Tuesday night in the Class C Area 5 American Legion Junior Baseball Tournament defeating Utica-Beaver Crossing (UBC) for the district title 12-0.
The lopsided game only was called in the fifth because of eight-run mercy rule.
PWG coach Brad Reimers said the plan coming into the game was easy, get the bats going.
“If we hit, we are tough, I know our defense is good, so we just had to hit the ball. We have been doing that all tournament. We started off the year that way and kind of went in a little slump, so we had to get back to the fundamentals and basics of the game again, of hitting,” Reimers said.
And hitting they did, coming out in the bottom of the first and getting nine hits in 14 batters, scoring 10 runs.
Morgan Behnk helped the cause on hill allowing only two hits and striking out five in 4 2/3 innings pitched. He did hit two batters.
UBC Badger pitcher Ryan Payne took the loss after failing to complete the first inning.
The right hander allowed the first two batters in the bottom of the first hits, then gave up a walk, a double to counterpart Morgan Behnk. The next batter Kade Caserson reached base on an error on the shortstop allowing another run to score.
Payne then beaned Cargill, allowed a double and two RBI’s to seventh place hitter Karson Mings, before finally getting his first out on a sac-fly by Karson Reimers.
Payne faced two more batters, allowing both hits, before he got yanked for a reliever. All this happened in the first frame.
Payne gave up four hits, six runs, one walk, a hit batter, and two wild pitches in just 1/3 of an inning.
The hitting barrage was all Behnk needed coming out in the second and striking out the side.
UBC had a chance to get something on the board in the top of the fourth, but stranded the bases loaded.
PWG tagged reliever Lance Haberman for two more runs on eight hits before finishing the game up in the top of the fifth.
PWG came into districts as the number two seed and beat Loup City, UBC, then knocked off number one St. Paul on Sunday to get to the district final.
The road for UBC wasn’t an easy one. Coming into districts they were given the No. 3 seed. They beat Albion in round one before losing to PWG the first time Saturday. From there they entered the loser’s bracket. They knocked Loup City out, then upset St. Paul, before facing PWG again for the title.
PWG moves on to state and will take on host Tri-County (DeWitt) Saturday night.
Reimers said the goal is to come home with more hardware.
“The boys will be ready. We are on a mission. The goal is to be state champs and hopefully we can get ‘er done,” he said.