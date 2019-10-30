Heading into the last week of the regular season, Ord coach Nate Wells knew his team’s most likely first-round playoff opponents.
A win in the regular-season finale at Gothenburg would probably mean a trip to Kearney Catholic. A loss would send the Chanticleers to Columbus Scotus.
But then the unpredictable nature of sports reared up. After the Chants fell 17-14 in overtime last Thursday, Wayne’s win against Bishop Neumann on Friday shook up the projections. (So did an erroneous score of Central City beating Aurora for a short amount of time on Friday night.)
When everything was finalized, Ord got to experience what Yogi Berra would call deja vu all over again.
The Chanticleers are heading back to Gothenburg for an instant rematch against the Swedes. And after falling just short of getting a win the first time around, it is a matchup that has the team excited.
“I feel like our kids in a lot of ways outplayed them,” Wells said. “But we didn’t find a way to make the big plays and they did. You have to give Gothenburg credit for that. If a couple things had happened, we would have come out with a win.”
The Class C-1 No. 6-rated Swedes (8-1) only lost to Adams Central this season. That was a 32-14 setback on Sept. 20.
After that, Gothenburg shut out four straight opponents until Ord got a touchdown and two field goals.
With a win, No. 9 Ord could begin a revenge tour. It could potentially face all three teams that defeated it this season in a bid to return to the state championship game in Lincoln. No. 2 Pierce is the likely second-round opponent while No. 3 Adams Central is a potential semifinals foe.
But first things first. The Chanticleers need to turn things around and come away from Gothenburg with a win on Friday.
“We didn’t throw the ball well,” Wells said. “We only passed for eight yards and were 2-for-10. We have to be able to throw the ball downfield. If we are one-dimensional, we make it hard on ourselves.”
Ord’s run to the championship game last year could pay off this postseason as well with an added sense of confidence.
“Guys go into games with the mindset of knowing that we’re going to win,” Wells said. “Before, we went into some games hoping that we would win.”
But this is a new team, and Wells said it has taken a full year for this group of Chants to find its identity. But he hopes that has happened at just the right time.
“Since we played Adams Central five weeks ago, we got mentally and physically tougher,” he said. “We’ve established leaders on the team.”
With the quick turnaround, it will be interesting to see what changes both teams make and how they anticipate what changes the opponent will put in.
“With our offense and the way we operate, there are a few more adjustments that we can make,” Wells said. “They’re a physical team that wants to run right at you and make you stop them.”
Instant rematch or not, this game will be decided by the same things as most playoff contests between equally-matched opponents.
“It still comes down to not turning the ball over,” Wells said. “And our goal is to always have a good first-down offense. Definitely against a team like this you want to get four or five yards. If you are always facing second-and-8, it will make things tough for us.”
Can Ord make a few different plays to turn around the result?
ORD 17, GOTHENBURG 14
Thursday’s Games
Elkhorn Valley at Osceola-High Plains
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Cross County
Nebraska Christian at Cambridge
Hitchcock County at Burwell
Palmer at Elm Creek
Alma at Arcadia-Loup City
Morrill at Fullerton
Medicine Valley at Central Valley
Twin Loup at Axtell
Anselmo-Merna at Kenesaw
Riverside at Clarkson/Leigh
Friday’s Games
Lincoln Southwest at Grand Island
Lexington at Northwest
Heartland Lutheran at Arthur County
McCook at Hastings
Valentine at Adams Central
Aurora at Ogallala
Ord at Gothenburg
Centennial at Doniphan-Trumbull
Centura at St. Paul
Spalding Academy at Harvard
Dale Miller covers high school football for the Independent. Last week he went 26-1 (.963) and he is 205-45 (.820) for the season.
