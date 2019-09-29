LINCOLN — The scene was set for a special night at Memorial Stadium.
The stands were packed, the fans were excited and the Huskers were ready to battle No. 5 Ohio State.
But things didn’t work out. The Buckeyes dominated the action from the start and went on to a 48-7 win.
Senior nose guard Darrion Daniels said the disappointment the players felt came from more than just the build up to the game.
“It’s always a buzzkill when we can’t perform in front of our own crowd,” Daniels said. “Our fans expect so much from us, and it hurts just knowing that we let them down today. But we’ve got another one at home this upcoming week, and we’ll give them something to cheer for. That’s the plan.”
Senior linebacker Mohamed Barry was equally disappointed.
“It was a great scene. It was a big scene,” Barry said. “Something that hasn’t happened in so long. The energy was electric. The stadium was electric. And we didn’t play our best football.
“And credit to them. That was a great team. A real good team. The (offensive) linemen. The best I’ve played. (They’re) strong. Fired off. Great at single blocks. Running backs ran hard. Quarterback is smart and makes good decisions. We didn’t play our best football.”
That statistics back that up. The Huskers (3-2) were outgained 580 to 231, and the Buckeyes (5-0) had just 60 of their yards in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska had 65 yards of their yards in the final 15 minutes. Quarterback Adrian Martinez had just 47 yards passing on 8-of-17 passing with three interceptions for the game.
“We turned over the ball,” Martinez said. “We didn’t execute nearly as well, and I don’t think I played as well either, and I’m going to shoulder a lot of that responsibility for the offensive side of the ball and putting the defense in bad situations. Again, that’s on me and something I’m going to continue to work on and get better at.”
Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he and his coaching staff were concerned with the Huskers coming into the game.
“Scott (Frost) and those guys do a great job, and so we’ve been preparing for this game for a while,” Day said. “I don’t know, again, in terms of a benchmark, but anytime you go on the road and have to win a night game, we know it’s not easy in this conference. It’s just another game, we’re 1-0 on Saturday nights, and that’s the goal. We regroup tomorrow and we’re off to Michigan State.”
The Huskers will do the same thing, regroup and get ready for Northwestern. The Buckeyes gave the Huskers a good look at what they want to eventually be when all the pieces come together.
“Honestly, that’s where we’re going to be,” junior offensive tackle Matt Farniok said. “I know that’s where we’re going to be, because no one on this team is a quitter. No one here is even allowed to think that. We’re a team that’s going to fight, and we’re going to fight until we’re established to where we need to be.
After Northwestern, the Huskers have a road game at Minnesota before the first of two bye weeks.
“Any game you come across, doesn’t matter who you’re playing or what you’re playing, you’ve got to be ready to attack it,” Farniok said. “We’re ready to fight, we know where we want to be, we know where we’re going to be. So week by week, whatever our opponents are, we’re ready to attack and we’re going to fight until the very end.”
