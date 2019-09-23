LINCOLN — It’s that time of year again.
Nebraska has completed it’s non-conference slate with an 8-1 mark. The only loss came to Stanford, which moved back up to No. 1 this week after beating the Huskers 3-1 Wednesday in Lincoln — even though the Cardinal dropped a 3-1 decision at BYU over the weekend.
Nebraska coach John Cook likes to divide the season up into three parts: the non-conference, the Big Ten and the NCAA Tournament.
He’s said in the past that it might be harder to win a Big Ten title than an NCAA championship.
“We’re starting to pursue this week and for the next 10 weeks one of the hardest championships in college sports to win,” Cook said Monday at his weekly press conference. “Ten weeks playing sometimes back-to-back on the road (and) we have a lot of good teams in our conference.
“We’ll see if our players are up for the conference. The non-conference is preparation for the Big Ten. Now is when the ante goes up and we start keeping score.”
The Huskers, who slipped to No. 3 in this week’s AVCA ratings, open at Illinois on Friday, then turn around and play at Northwestern Saturday followed by a road trip to Rutgers the following Wednesday.
“Anytime you go Friday-Saturday back-to-back on the road it’s tough,” Cook said. “Then we have to turn around and go to Rutgers Wednesday, so three road matches in five days. I guess I’m glad Illinois is fairly close as opposed to going to Rutgers and then going back to the east coast. That’s a lot of travel.”
The Huskers closed the non-conference part of the season by sweeping Wichita State Saturday at the Devaney Center, but after that match Cook wasn’t happy with the way his team played.
He was asked Monday if he still felt the same after watching film of the match.
“Ah...I just, I was more … Yeah,” Cook said. “Our mindset just wasn’t right. That’s one thing we can control. We can’t control when your playing a great team or a great player is doing something. Sometimes you can’t control that. You can always control your mindset and I just don’t think we had a good mindset going into it.
“It took a little luster off of winning. I’m glad we won, but I know the mindset we have to have this week so that message needs to be sent.”
Cook, as he often does, compared volleyball to football. He knows exactly what his team needs to do to be successful.
“It’s simple,” Cook said. “Look at football now. You have to be able to run the ball, you have to have a balanced attack, you can’t turn it over, you can’t make errors. That’s what you gotta do. We have to be prepared to do that for a long period of time because these are going to be long, tough matches.”
Cook said the purpose of the non-conference schedule is to get your team ready for the Big Ten. He thinks this year’s schedule has done just that.
“A lot of teams (they played) are probably going to be in the NCAA Tournament,” Cook said. “Stanford was a great match for us to go through. We got pushed and challenged and we were on the road for back-to-back matches against two NCAA Tournament team (Arizona and San Diego). We’ll see. I don’t know what else we could do, but I feel like our team understands what it needs to do to be successful.”
The big thing is the Huskers have to be ready to play every night. Cook said if they’re not ready, they will lose.
“There’s no room for off nights in the Big Ten,” Cook said. “You have one off night, and it might be the championship. I’m assuming that’s why we’re working and we’re playing in this conference because we are trying to win.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.