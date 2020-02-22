ELKHORN — Class A No. 10-rated Grand Island Senior High closed out the regular season on an 8-game winning streak after topping Elkhorn South 76-65 Saturday afternoon.
The Islanders led 15-8 after the first quarter before the Storm closed to within 30-28 at the half. Grand Island extended the lead to 48-40 after three and went 12-for-13 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.
“I thought our legs were a little sluggish there in the first half,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “We definitely didn’t have the sense of urgency defensively that we had (Friday) night (against Lincoln Pius X). Thankfully we were able to make just enough plays offensively to give us an edge there at halftime.
“I thought we came out in the third quarter with a much better urgency defensively and a much better purpose offensively. We were able to create that gap.”
Isaac Traudt finished 12-for-14 from the line to produce a team-high 20 points for the Islanders. Jayden Byabato added 18 points and Them Koang had 17.
Grand Island (16-7) 15 15 18 28—76
Elkhorn South (7-15) 8 20 12 25—65
GRAND ISLAND—Gustafson 9, Douglass 6, Francl 6, Byabato 18, Traudt 20, Koang 17.
ELKHORN SOUTH—Mosser 4, Anderson 13, LaFave 33, Nelson 2, Odvody 11, Peterson 2.
