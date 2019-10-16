Individual leaders
Kills Per set
Sets Kills Avg.
Majesta Valasek, Broken Bow 55 283 5.1
Hanna Plumbtree, Fullerton 56 261 4.7
Elayna Holcomb, Centura 68 311 4.6
Grace Langemeier, Neb. Christian 48 206 4.3
Caitlin Scott, Adams Central 57 237 4.2
Tori Thomas, Hastings SC 73 300 4.1
Jadyn Branson, Shelton 62 256 4.1
Avery Kalvoda, Grand Island CC 52 221 4.1
Cassidy Tompkin, Giltner 58 231 4.0
Calli Bauer, Arcadia-Loup City 60 233 3.9
Hitting Efficiency (minimum 100 attacks)
Kills Atts. Eff
Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 202 416 .377
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 126 243 .374
Tori Thomas, Hastings SC 300 745 .344
Brooke Poppert, St. Paul 220 445 .336
Elayna Holcomb, Centura 311 706 .334
Avery Kalvoda, Grand Island CC 211 448 .334
Grace Langemeier, Neb. Christian 206 487 .326
Nadia VanSlyke, Arcadia-LC 88 239 .326
Teegan Hansel, St. Paul 134 275 .324
Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul 221 491 .322
Ace Blocks
Sets Blks Avg.
Kaylee Kruml, Twin Loup 55 79 1.4
Lauren Feely, Aurora 67 82 1.2
Elayna Holcomb, Centura 68 80 1.2
Lauren Hauser, Northwest 75 77 1.0
Ellie Apfel, Northwest 75 65 .9
Cami Wellensiek, Adams Central 56 59 .9
Cassidy Tompkin, Giltner 58 51 .9
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 58 50 .9
Caitlin Nelson, Boone Central/NG 53 50 .9
Mariah Markus, Arcadia-LC 54 49 .9
Digs Per Set
Sets Digs Avg.
Carley Norlen, Hastings 56 377 6.7
Brianna Glendy, Twin Loup 55 365 6.6
Baylie Codner, Wood River 32 210 6.6
Jayden Gentleman, Centura 68 434 6.4
Cassidy Knust, Aurora 67 417 6.2
Kate McFarland, Grand Island CC 57 323 5.7
Jade Erickson, Central City 56 306 5.5
Carlie Helgoth, Burwell 40 222 5.6
Paige Lukasiewicz, St. Paul 63 331 5.3
Anna Gideon, Burwell 59 291 4.9
Set Assists
Sets Asts Avg.
Katie Maser, Grand Island CC 57 622 10.9
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 63 675 10.7
Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 53 524 9.9
Nadia VanSlyke, Arcadia-LC 60 554 9.2
Amber Baldwin, Centura 68 599 8.8
Halle Jacobs, Ord 69 589 8.5
Hannah Preissler, Giltner 58 475 8.2
Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 54 433 8.0
Kensey Wadas, Central Valley 58 458 7.9
Dacey Sealey, Hastings 56 411 7.3
Serve Percentage (minimum 100 serves)
Gd Att. Pct.
Whitney Brown, Northwest 320 323 99.1
Madison Shimmin, Doniphan-Trumbull 146 148 98.6
Raina Cattau, Aurora 338 344 98.3
Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 227 231 98.3
Creighton Harrington, Arcadia-LC 255 260 98.1
Rhianna Wilhelm, Heartland 246 251 98.0
Sophia McKinney, Northwest 197 201 98.0
Courtney Toner, Grand Island CC 232 237 97.9
Kensey Wadas, Central Valley 179 184 97.3
Lana Menke, Palmer 161 166 97.0
Ace Serves Per Set
Sets Aces Avg.
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 57 64 1.1
Jadyn Branson, Shelton 62 57 .9
Hannah Preissler, Giltner 58 54 .9
Brianna VanBibber, HL Lutheran 53 46 .9
Tabitha Siep, Neb. Chrisitan 48 41 .9
Makenna Asher, Hastings SC 73 59 .8
Lauryn Willman, Grand Island CC 58 46 .8
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 63 41 .7
Rhianna Wilhelm, Heartland 54 37 .7
Kya Scott, Broken Bow 55 36 .7
Team Leaders
Kills
Hastings St. Cecilia 982
St. Paul 842
Grand Island Central Catholic 757
Northwest 753
Centura 735
Arcadia-Loup City 717
Aurora 676
Cross County 676
Broken Bow 675
Giltner 647
Ace Blocks
Aurora 185
Northwest 146
Giltner 124
Hastings St. Cecilia 122
Centura 116
Arcadia-Loup City 115
Adams Central 113
Grand Island Central Catholic 110
St. Paul 103
Ord 101
Service Aces
Giltner 201
Fullerton 190
Hastings St. Cecilia 186
St. Paul 184
Cross County 174
Heartland 153
Ord 150
Broken Bow 149
Grand Island Central Catholic 144
High Plains 142
Hitting Efficiency
Hastings St. Cecilia .308
St. Paul .291
Grand Island Central Catholic .243
Broken Bow .238
Nebraska Christian .229
Centura .204
Arcadia-Loup City .196
Giltner .194
Cross County .181
Adams Central .169
Fullerton .169
