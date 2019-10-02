The Big Ten announced Wednesday that Husker defensive lineman Khalil Davis has been suspended one game and issued a public reprimand for violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy after he struck an Ohio State player near the 9:18 mark of the first quarter.
Davis will be ineligible to play in Nebraska’s Oct. 5 game against Northwestern.
So far in 2019, Davis has 17 tackles, including three sacks for the 3-2 Huskers.
According to a press release, Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”
The Big Ten noted that it will have no further comment.
OK, what did he do? Not knowing makes it sound like he committed a felony, or something.
