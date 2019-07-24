When asked to name the greatest player in Nebraska football history, some might say Johnny Rodgers.
Others might say Mike Rozier or maybe Eric Crouch.
There is no right or wrong answer, but it is a fact that Rodgers, Rozier and Crouch are the only three Heisman Trophy winners who played at Nebraska.
Rodgers won in 1971, Rozier in 1983 and Crouch in 2001.
And all three will be on hand for the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Nebraska Greats Golf Classic presented by First National Bank Friday at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island.
The event is put on by the Nebraska Greats Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping former college athletes from any university in the state.
It will start with an autograph session from 10 to 11:30 a.m. That will be followed by the golf event that is already sold out with 22 four-person teams scheduled for a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
A cash bar will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner following.
And then a “Story Time with Heisman Trophy Winners” will start at 7:45 p.m. with Rodgers, Rozier and Crouch leading the way. It will be hosted by KFAB’s Jim Rose and KRGI’s Brian Gallagher.
Former Husker pitcher and Grand Island native Johnny Dorn said $500 for a table of 10 — and tickets are still available — or $75 for an individual is a bargain to hear three Heisman Trophy winners tell stories, just a week after Husker volleyball coach John Cook, former Husker coach Terry Pettit and Crieghton coach Kirsten Booth (among others) were in Grand Island for a night of volleyball storytelling.
And the Heisman winners are doing this for charity.
“They’re coming out here for free to do this event and kind of spoil these Central Nebraska fans,” said Dorn, who is a Nebraska Greats Foundation board member. “I think that’s the reason why we’re bringing John Cook, Terry Pettit, Kirstin Booth and then the three Heisman winners in back to back weeks.
“We see the value of those fans in Central and Western Nebraska and we kind of have the understanding that maybe they’re undervalued at times not being spoiled with events like this on a regular basis.”
The golf event was held in Kearney last year and North Platte in 2017, but the storytelling hour wasn’t.
“This is new,” Dorn said. “We have the luxury of being connected to a lot of these former athletes and coaches to where we can have a volleyball night, we can have a storytelling evening.
“We did the athletic directors event (with Nebraska’s Bill Moos, Omaha’s ’Trev Alberts and Creighton’s Bruce Rasmussen) and that was such a hit in Omaha we said, OK let’s ride this thing and take it to Grand Island.”
The Nebraska Greats Foundation was organized by Jerry Murtaugh, a linebacker on the national championship team in 1970 and a first-team All-American. The nonprofit organization was designed to help former college athletes in the state who need medical or emergency assistance.
The Nebraska Greats Foundation has helped former athletes like Husker quarterback Dave Humm, Husker basketball player Larry Florence, Creighton basketball player Josh Jones, Husker fullback Willie Miller and Husker receiver Anthony Steels, just to name a few.
“I think it speaks a lot to the mission of the Nebraska Greats Foundation and I think it speaks a lot to who Jerry Murtaugh is,” Dorn said. “Obviously he founded the foundation, got this thing up and rolling.”
There is a large group of former athletes from around the state who will be at the event Friday, including former Husker football players and Grand Island natives Mike Anderson and Phil Ellis.
While the golf event is sold out, tickets are still available for the dinner. To order, go to nebraskagreatsfoundation.org, click on the events tab in the upper right hand corner, then click on 2019 NGF Golf Classic. Scroll to the bottom and click on “purchase tickets.”