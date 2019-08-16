Relief pitchers need to always be ready because they never know when or where they’ll be called upon.
That attitude paid off for Cal Hehnke the past four years in that role at Nebraska-Omaha, and now it paid off as well as he waited for a chance to sign with a major league organization.
From a midnight call to signing with the Texas Rangers, it was a whirlwind five days for Hehnke
this week.
But the result was what he wanted – a chance to play professional baseball. That opportunity will begin with the Rangers’ rookie Arizona League team, and he could make his first appearance early next week.
Hehnke officially signed his contract on Thursday afternoon.
“It was definitely a relief after being down here (in Arizona) for three or four days,” the former Grand Island Senior High and Home Federal legion standout said. “I signed a waiver on Tuesday so that I was able to play catch and work out with the team. I had to take a physical on Wednesday.
“It was a relief to get it official. Now I’m ready to go.”
Hehnke joins the team near the end of the regular season, which wraps up on Aug. 26. The Rangers will advance to the Arizona League playoffs after winning the West Division in the first half of the season.
“There’s about 1 1/2 weeks left before the rookie ball season is over,” Hehnke said. “I’m going to have a bullpen session (Saturday) and then I hope I’m ready to go early next week for games.”
Hehnke said he isn’t sure what the plans are for him after the conclusion of the season. After pitching since the start of the college season this spring, he could be sent home to continue his training for the offseason.
But he’s hoping to make the most of this opportunity while he can.
Hehnke said a Kansas City Royals scout showed some interest in the middle of July, but he never got an offer from an MLB franchise until a late-night call.
A Rangers scout got ahold of Hehnke on midnight early Sunday morning after Game 2 of the Central Plain League’s Petitt Cup Championship Series. Hehnke was involved in that as a member of the CPL champion Morehead City Marlins.
“I was happy when I got that call,” Hehnke said.
The whirlwind week that followed ended with Hehnke becoming a professional baseball player, something he hoped would happen when he joined Morehead City earlier this summer.
“All four (college) seniors that they had last year signed (professional contracts),” Hehnke said. “I didn’t go in there with any expectations. I knew I would face good competition and it would give me a chance to try to catch the eye of at least one scout.”
Hehnke made the most of that opportunity, too. He went 3-1 with six saves and a 2.05 ERA over 22 innings. He struck out 41 and only walked six.
Hehnke pitched the ninth inning in Game 3 of the championship series to help the Marlins clinch the title with a 6-2 win over the Macon Bacon.
“It was a really good summer,” he said. “That’s one of the better teams I’ve been on. Our group had a lot of fun, and to win two championships over the last 2 1/2 months has been special.”
Yes, it’s been quite the year on the baseball diamond for Hehnke.
That first championship came when Nebraska-Omaha won the Summit League to advance to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the Mavericks moved up to Division I.
“The dogpile at the end of that made all the hard work worth it,” said Hehnke, who went 4-2 with seven saves and a 4.96 ERA over 49 innings as a senior in Omaha.
Hehnke excelled as a starting pitcher when he played for the Islanders and Home Federal. But he made a smooth transition to relief pitcher, and he seems like a perfect fit for that type of role.
“I’m competitive,” he said. “I like the pressure when everything is on you. I’ve been able to adjust to coming out of the pen and embraced that pressure. I get out there two times a weekend and go all out.”
Hehnke said things don’t change now that he is in the minor leagues.
“I’m going to keep practicing the way that I’ve been practicing,” he said. “I don’t have to do too much differently.
“The (batters) out here are used to seeing guys throw a lot harder than I throw. I have to be smart and not make mistakes. Mistakes kill you out here.”