For the first time since 2004, Nebraska is hosting an American Legion regional tournament.
And for the first time since 1976, the regional is coming to Duncan Field in Hastings
Duncan Field will be the host for the Mid-South American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament, which is set to get under way at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
It’s the first regionals in the state since Seymour Smith Park in Omaha hosted in 2004.
Teams from Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, along with two teams from Missouri and Nebraska will take part in the double elimination tournament.
Chairman of the Hastings Baseball Committee Gail Jones said he’s excited for Hastings to be hosting the regional.
It was announced late last spring that Hastings was going to host the regional. He added that the idea of getting Duncan Field to host a regional came into effect after renovations for the ballpark were completed in 2014.
“We talked about it around about that time,” he said. “Then about a year or so ago, we as a baseball committee in Hastings decided a regional is something we wanted to pursue. Some people helped put a bid package together. It was a healthy expense to get it, but with a lot of help from the community, we were able to pull it off and hopefully it will be successful.”
Fremont State Bank, which won the Nebraska American Legion State championship, and Hastings Five Points Bank, who is the host and was also at the state tournament, will both take part in the regional.
Jones said that’s exciting for the regional to have two Nebraska teams.
“Fremont has a good baseball team and I know they travel well,” Jones said. “We feel we have a good team as well. (Hastings coach) Kevin Asher does an outstanding job with them, along with his assistants.
“We’re fortunate to have a great group of kids who have great talent. We’re excited to have our team be a part of it. We feel like we have a team that can compete very well in this regional.”
The tournament will also have two teams from Missouri, which includes the Sedalia Travelers, who won the state championship, and Festus Post 253, which was the state runner-up.
The other four teams are state champions from their states, including Three Rivers Bandits (Oklahoma), Texarkana Bulldogs (Texas), Emporia Post 5 (Kansas) and Bryant Black Sox (Arkansas).
Jones said he feels it should be a solid tournament and that pitching will be the key to whoever wins the regional.
“All of the teams competing here have had great seasons, and I’m sure they have very good and deep pitching,” Jones said. “That’s going to be something we’re probably going to see a lot of. I think all of the teams will be very competitive.”
There will be a few special events that will take place at the regional. Each contest will have special recognitions for first-pitch throwers including Hastings native and legend Tom Osborne. The former Nebraska football coach will throw out the first pitch prior to the 4 p.m. game Saturday.
Jones said baseball fans should come to Duncan Field to watch some good baseball over the next few days.
“If you are a diehard or just a casual fan of our National Pastime, Duncan Field is going to be the place to be. Come see some of the best and most competitive baseball you’re ever going to have the opportunity to see, being played by young men who participate for the love of the game,” he said. “A historic ballpark, a community with an iconic past in American Legion Baseball history and eight teams playing for the opportunity to be a part of the 2019 American Legion World Series and Legion Baseball history, makes this a must see event.”
Jones said Hastings and Duncan Field hosting the Mid-South regional would not be possible without the help and support from a lot of people, which includes Tom Dinsdale, the primary sponsor for the regional.
“We had a lot of people contribute a lot of money. What Tom has done for us has been tremendous,” Jones said. “We’ve gotten a lot of great support from the Hastings Chamber, the Visitor’s Bureau, and all that. We have a great baseball committee.
“What we do during the season keeps us busy but we pulled in a lot of people to help. Almost everybody we asked said yes to help and we can’t thank them enough for it.”
The regional champion will head to the American Legion World Series Aug. 15-19 at Veterans Field at Keeter in Shelby, N.C.
2019 Mid-South American Legion Baseball Regional
At Duncan Field, Hastings
*Note 1
** Note 2
Wednesday
Game 1 – Three River Bandits (Oklahoma) vs. Texarkana Bulldogs (Texas), 10 a.m.
Game 2– Emporia Port 5 (Kansas), vs. Festus Post 253 (Missouri), 1 p.m.
Game 3 – Sedalia Travelers (Missouri) vs. Fremont (Nebraska), 4 p.m.
Game 4 – Bryant Black Sox (Arkansas) vs. Hastings Five Points (Nebraska), 7 p.m.
Thursday
Game 5 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 6 – Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 7 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8– Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Friday
Game 9 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 10 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 11 – Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
*Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.
*Game 13 – Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday
Championship
**Game 14 – Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 15 – If necessary (will be needed if Game 11 winner loses Game 13 or Game 12 winner wins Game 14) 7 p.m.
Notes:
Note 1: Pairing for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.
Note 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 goes to Game 15.