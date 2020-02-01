Grand Island Senior High was able to conclude a busy week on the winning side of the ledger Saturday night, grinding out a 66-49 home-court victory over Omaha Benson.
The Islanders, who lost 85-78 at home last Tuesday against Lincoln Southeast, bounced back to produce a 2-0 weekend, despite not playing their best basketball. Grand Island needed to rally for a 65-60 road victory Friday night at Lincoln Northeast before fighting past the Bunnies (6-9).
“Anytime we can go 2-0 for a weekend in Class A basketball, we’re going to take it,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “With that being said, we’ve got to shore up some things. We’re not finishing around the rim very well and we’re definitely not shooting free throws very well.
“Defensively, I thought we played a little bit better tonight, but we’re just getting to that time of the year where we’ve played a lot of games in a short amount of time and I think our guys are tired.”
Grand Island was led by the tandem of Them Koang (20 points and nine rebounds) and Isaac Traudt (16 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots). Evidence that the Islanders were perhaps playing on weary legs came in the form of a 9-of-21 performance at the free-throw line.
GISH did manage to shoot 50% (26 of 52) from the floor and 5 of 13 from 3-point range. Broc Douglass provided a momentum spark, sinking a running 3-pointer to beat the first-quarter buzzer and converting a 12-foot turn-around putback off the glass just before the second-quarter clock expired, giving the Islanders a 31-18 halftime lead.
Omaha Benson was limited to four second-quarter points, hitting 2 of 12 attempts from the floor. Slough said the key for Grand Island was preventing the Bunnies from getting their fastbreak rolling.
“Whether we were in man or zone, we wanted to be able to build a defense to keep Benson out of transition,” Slough said. “We said we wanted to do that by taking great shots, offensively, and getting to the free-throw line. We got to the three-throw line quite a bit — we didn’t shoot it very well — but we took good shots and for the most part, took care of the ball, so we were able to set up our defense.
“We thought if we could get into a half-court situation, we were going to be OK. I thought that we really controlled the tempo.”
Denim Johnson had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Benson.
Marcus Shakeer added 13 points and Dylan Holston scored 10 for the Bunnies, who cut their deficit to 33-26 on Johnson’s steal and basket with 5:20 left in the third quarter.
“We wait to get down before we play with a sense of energy and purpose,” Omaha Benson coach Dr. Tyrie Fant said. “One of our calling cards at the beginning of the season was playing with a sense of urgency and purpose on a consistent basis from the beginning of the game to the end of the game, no matter how horrible the officiating was.”
Despite Grand Island being whistled for five more personal fouls (16-11), Fant took the referees to task multiple times in his postgame interview. The Islanders had a 21-13 advantage in free-throw attempts.
“The officiating was terrible — and I want that quoted,” Fant said. “We didn’t come to compete in that first half and the refereeing didn’t help at all.”
After Benson pulled to within seven at the 5:20 mark of the third quarter. Grand Island answered with a 7-1 run and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Traudt had eight third-quarter points and Koang scored 10 in the fourth quarter to keep the Bunnies at bay.
Slough said the Islanders have plenty to improve heading into next week’s challenging schedule. Grand Island plays at rival Kearney on Friday before traveling to Class A No. 6-rated (Omaha World-Herald) next Saturday.
“We can talk about how no game is bigger than any other, but we’re not going to fool ourselves into thinking that our kids aren’t going to be amped up to play Friday night,” said Slough, whose team edged the Bearcats 53-49 on Jan. 2 in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln North Star. “It’s going to be a big one, but we’ve got to come back and get our legs underneath us and get some rest and get kids healthy. We’ve got some sickness and some injuries rolling through us.
“We’re going to be a little easier on them early in the week and we’ll start prepping for Kearney on Tuesday.”
G.I. 66, Omaha Benson 49
OMAHA BENSON (6-9)-9)
Ignowski 2-5 0-0 4, Shakeer 4-11 2-4 13, Parmar-Watson 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 6-14 2-2 14, Holston 5-10 0-0 10, Daniels 0-2 2-4 2, Adkisson 0-1 0-0 0, McNair 0-3 0-0 0, Svoboda 1-2 0-0 3, Gallion 0-0 1-2 1, Blue 1-1 0-1 2, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 7-13 49.
GRAND ISLAND (10-7)
Gustafson 1-5 0-0 2, Douglass 2-3 0-0 5, Francl 3-7 0-0 8, Traudt 5-11 5-11 16, Koang 9-16 2-8 20, Byabato 3-6 2-2 9, Leiting 2-3 0-0 4, Sextro 0-0 0-0 0, Fyfe 0-0 0-0 0, Klemme 0-0 0-0 0, Keyes 0-0 0-0 0, Tjaden 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-52 9-21 66.
Omaha Benson 14 4 13 18—49
Grand Island 21 10 14 21—66
3-point goals—OB 4-19 (Ignowski 0-1, Shakeer 3-9, Johnson 0-1, Holston 0-2, Daniels 0-1, McNair 0-3, Svoboda 1-2), GI 5-13 (Gustafson 0-3, Douglass 1-1, Francl 2-4, Traudt 1-3, Byabato 1-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—OB 31 (Johnson 8), GI 34 (Koang 9). Assists—OB 8 (Ignowski 2, Parmar-Watson 2, Johnson 2), GI 15 (Byabato 5).
GIRLS
Omaha Benson 49, Grand Island 44
After overcoming a rash of turnovers in the first half, Grand Island Senior High couldn’t escape second-half shooting woes during Saturday’s 49-44 home-court loss to Omaha Benson.
The Islanders committed 15 turnovers in the first 16 minutes, but still led 26-21 at the intermission. However, GISH was 2 of 10 from the free-throw line in the third quarter and 2 of 15 shooting from the field in the fourth as a 38-33 lead didn’t hold up.
“Omaha Benson is an athletic group and we had to adjust to their athleticism,” Grand Island coach Scott Hirchert said. “In the second half we did adjust and cut down on the turnovers a little bit, but then had trouble knocking down shots. Benson hit a couple of big shots in the fourth quarter that they had missed earlier in the game and that turned out to be the difference.”
Bench production led the way for Grand Island (2-14). Despite not starting, Lilly Reed had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Katie Zuelow had nine points and nine rebounds, while starter Kamdyn Barrientos had 10 points for the Islanders.
Aleanah Marion Jones had 13 points to pace the Bunnies (7-8). Nataya Lockett had 12 points and seven rebounds and Kiera Estima and Zakiyyah Muhammad scored 10 apiece for Benson, which used back-to-back 3-pointers by Marion-Jones to take a 43-41 lead with 4:10 remaining.
After Benson built a 46-42 advantage, Reed’s basket with 1:04 to play pulled the Islanders to within two. However, Marion-Jones made two free throws and Estima converted one foul shot in the final 45.3 seconds to ice it for the Bunnies.
“I’m proud of the way our kids battled,” Hirchert said. “I told them that I wouldn’t trade them for anybody. They’re great kids, they make good choices and they do the right things.
“I keep saying this, but sooner or later, good things are going to happen for them.”
Omaha Benson 49, G.I. 44
OMAHA BENSON (7-8)
Coleman 1-5 0-5 2, Estima 2-9 5-8 10, N.Lockett 4-8 4-5 12, J.Lockett 0-3 0-2 0, Marion-Jones 4-13 3-6 13, Muhammad 1-3 0-0 2, Schoville 4-8 0-1 10. Totals 16-49 12-27 49.
GRAND ISLAND (2-14)
McDonald 1-6 0-0 2, Maciejewski 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly 2-10 1-2 5, Hale 1-4 3-4 6, Barrientos 4-8 2-2 10, Reed 5-12 2-6 12, Zuelow 3-7 3-6 9, Hemingway 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 11-22 44.
Omaha Benson 11 10 12 16—49
Grand Island 16 10 12 6—44
3-point goals—OB 5-21 (Coleman 0-1, Estima 1-4, N.Lockett 0-4, J.Lockett 0-1, Marion-Jones 2-5, Schoville 2-6), GI 1-9 (McDonald 0-4, Kelly 0-3, Hale 1-2). Fouled out—Maciejewski, Hale. Rebounds—OB 33 (N.Lockett 7), GI 47 (Reed 12). Assists—OB 7 (Coleman 4), GI 9 (McDonald 3, Kelly 3). Turnovers—OB 14, GI 20. Total fouls—OB 16, GI 21. Technicals—None. A—NA.
