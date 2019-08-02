Nebraska trailed Michigan State 6-0 heading into the fourth quarter of their game last season on a cold, snowy November day at Memorial Stadium.
A very good Michigan State defense had shut down the Huskers for the first three quarters, and it looked like Nebraska was headed for yet another loss.
But somehow, the Huskers bounced back. Freshman Barret Pickering kicked three field goals in the fourth quarter, and his 47-yard field goal with 5:13 left on the clock gave the Huskers a 9-6 victory.
It wasn’t pretty. The Huskers had just 103 yards on the ground an 125 through the air on a tough day for offensive football.
So while it wasn’t pretty, it showed the kind of toughness coach Scott Frost is looking for from his team.
“I think our team showed some grit and character in the Michigan State game for sure. That was a good team that we played,” Frost said Thursday. “Definitely one of the better defenses we played and our guys found a way. Good teams, disciplined teams and tough teams find ways to win instead of finding ways to lose a game. Toward the end of the year we were starting to do that.”
Toughness can be trained, Frost said. He calls it a mentality that’s earned in the offseason in the weight room and from physical practices.
That’s what Frost learned playing for Tom Osborne in 1995 as a redshirt scout team quarterback who got hammered by Blackshirts like Jason Peter. Frost was already pretty tough, but that just made him tougher.
“We’re going to compete and hit each other and compete in practice, and if you ask me what made our team tough when I was playing it was the day-to-day challenge of going up against some of the guys you had to go up against,” Frost said. “We’re going to have a lot of live periods, we’re going to have a lot of competitive periods, and I hope our guys get comfortable in that kind of arena where they’re having to go to battle with some other really good player and try to come out on top.”
Frost told a story about Osborne coming to Central Florida before Frost’s second year as head coach there in 2017 to speak to the team. Frost said Osborne made numerous important points in that talk, but one stands out.
Osborn reminded Frost about the physical practices the Huskers used to have when he was the head coach. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the Huskers in the 1990s would have live periods of football with the top offense going against the top defense.
Frost began doing that with his Central Florida team, and the Knights went 13-0 that season. There is always the risk of injuries, but Frost thinks it’s worth a shot. He said the Huskers did it some last year, but didn’t have the depth to do it throughout the season.
“You always run a risk as a head coach when you make that decision because you can get somebody tweaked or hurt in practice, but the benefit that we thought we gained just staying sharp.” he said. “Kind of refining our toughness and grit was more valuable than any potential risk of getting someone injured, and that’s a tough decision as a head coach but I think it paid off that year.”
Now Frost is doing that same thing at Nebraska with a team that is much deeper than it was a year ago when he took over.
“ I think we’re deep enough or getting close to deep enough to do some of those same things,” Frost said. “Tuesdays when I was playing was my least favorite day because it was live ones versus ones, and those guys used to pin their ears back and come get it. Those were the practices that made us better too.”
Frost said he knows there are some tough players on the Husker roster right now, and some others who are going to get toughened up as the season progresses.
You can’t compete in the Big Ten without being tough.
“We have some young guys that still have to prove it,” Frost said. “To win in this league you have to be tough and you have to be physical. I think our talent level, our speed, our strength, all those things are going to be considerably better this year, but it doesn’t matter if you don’t go hit somebody in the face on the field. We need to block and tackle with that kind of mentality.”
Junior Matt Farniok, who is penciled in to start at right tackle, said strength coach Zack Duval’s program made a huge difference this summer.
“I mean Duval and his staff have been doing a good job at actually getting us truly strong, and this is probably the strongest we have been as a unit since I’ve been here,” Farniok said. “And now I mean it is just about executing that and not being afraid of hitting, just going, just going full speed whatever it takes and being ready to bring it every single day.”