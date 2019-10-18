Palmer 60, Shelton 26
PALMER — Ruger Reimers had himself a day for Palmer during its 60-26 victory.
Reimers had 54 yards rushing with two touchdowns runs, while throwing for 158 yards with two strikes and also caught a 40-yard touchdown pass for the Tigers.
Marcus Lauber 76-yard kickoff return for a score for the Bulldogs in the loss, Ben Bombeck scored two rushing touchdowns and threw a 33-yard to Zachary Myers.
Doniphan-Trumbull 44, Hastings SC 7
HASTINGS — Doniphan-Trumbull put up 30 points in the second quarter in its win over Hastings St. Cecilia.
Keithan Stafford had 18 carries for 210 yards with two touchdown for the Cardinals
Central Valley 44, CWCE 33
BARTLETT — Central Valley improved to 7-0 on the season.
Ty Nekoliczak threw five touchdowns for the Cougars, two to Cameron Kelly.
Kenesaw 45, Blue Hill 0
KENESAW — Kenesaw put up 22 points in the first quarter during a 45-0 win over Blue Hill.
Tyson Denkert had 12 carries for 138 yards with five touchdowns for the Blue Devils.
The game was called in the third quarter due to weather.
Ravenna 70, Nebraska Christian 30
CENTRAL CITY — Class D-1 No. 8 Ravenna rolled past Nebraska Christian Friday.
Elijah Green 6 of 9 for 184 yards with three touchdowns strikes for the Eagles in the loss.
Aurora 21, Milford 0
MILFORD — Class C-1, No. 6 Aurora improved to 5-3 with a 21-0 win over Milford.
The Huskies jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back. Trevor Dvorak threw two touchdown strikes in the win, one on a 17-yard pass to Jacob Settles, and the other on a 20-yard strike to Nate Boerkircher.
Fullerton 54, Heartland 14
HENDERSON — John Wetovick had 19 carries for 155 yards with two scores to lead Fullerton to a 54-14 win over Heartland.
Hunter Haughton was 8 of 10 for 124 yards with two strikes for the Warriors.
Jackson Stebbing had 13 tackles and scored on a 37-yard fumble recovery for the Huskies in the loss.
O’Neill 12, Broken Bow 6
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow fell to O’Neill 12-6.
Mykeal Stoddard caught a 5-yard touchdown reception from Blake Denson for the Indians in the loss.
Aquinas 83, Twin River 14
GENOA — Carter Franzen had 14 carries for 81 yards with two scores during Twin River’s loss to David City Aquinas.
