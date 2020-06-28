HASTINGS — For the second-straight day, the Fremont Moo rallied to get a win over the Hastings Sodbusters.
The Moo scored six runs in the seventh and eighth innings to rally and defeat the Sodbusters 8-6 Sunday at Duncan Field.
The Moo rallied from a three-run deficit in the ninth inning to force extra innings and won in 10 innings.
Hastings led 5-2 after six innings. Fremont put up four runs in the seventh to take a 6-5 lead. After the Sodbusters tied the game in the bottom of the inning, the Moo scored two runs in the top of the eighth to take a lead they would not give up.
The Sodbusters outhit the Moo 10-9 but committed five errors in the loss.
Mike Decker led the Hastings offense by going 3 for 4 with a RBI and a double. Former Grand Island Senior High hitter Cole Evans was 2 for 5.
