LINCOLN – The Phil Collins 1981 hit song “In the Air Tonight” rocked Memorial Stadium 25 minutes prior to kickoff Saturday night against No. 5 Ohio State.
“I can feel it coming in the air tonight, Oh Lord.”
Ohio State’s offense kept coming in the first half. It racked up points and yards at will against the overmatched Blackshirts. The Buckeyes scored on their initial six possessions behind 378 first-half yards en route to an easy 48-7 victory.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment, all my life, Oh Lord.”
Nebraska has waited for a weekend like this. The Husker athletic department announced plans for a new football facility Friday afternoon with a $155 million price tag.
Nebraskans have waited for ESPN’s “College GameDay” to return. The popular pre-game show returned to Lincoln Saturday morning for the first time in 12 years.
“Can you feel it coming in the air tonight, Oh Lord, Oh Lord.”
Instead, Nebraska (3-2 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten) returned to its recent blowout past. Ohio State led 35-0 at halftime during a 56-14 triumph in Lincoln two years ago.
The scarlet, gray and white racked up 230 rushing and 148 passing yards on seven possessions for a 38-0 halftime lead during the second all-time matchup of schools with more than 900 wins. The Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0) averaged 8.4 yards on 45 first-half plays and racked up 20 first downs behind the one-two punch of sophomore quarterback Justin Fields and junior running back J.K. Dobbins.
“They’re really good on defense. They’re good on offense,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “They’re really good on special teams. We didn’t protect well enough and take care of the ball well enough and didn’t tackle well enough. We didn’t block well enough. We didn’t get it done tonight.”
Fields continued his hot start with 212 passing and 72 rushing yards as Ohio State finished with 580 yards to Nebraska’s 231.
The Georgia transfer threw for three scores and ran 15 yards for the game’s first points with 10:35 left in the first quarter. Fields threw a 2-yard pass to K.J. Hill for a 14-0 lead at 4:37 to play in the first.
Fields has accounted for 23 touchdowns and recorded both a rushing and passing touchdown for the fifth straight game to open his Buckeye career. He is the first Big Ten signal caller to accomplish that feat in the initial five games since Indiana’s Antwan Randle-El in 1999.
Dobbins hit the century mark in rushing against Nebraska for the third straight year. Dobbins had 177 yards on 24 carries after a 163-yard and three-touchdown performance in Columbus, Ohio, last year and 106 yards with a score two years ago.
“We got pushed around a little bit,” Frost said. “We did not protect well. We missed tackles. Their receivers got open. We threw some interceptions. They’re a better football team than we are right now.”
The 17-point favorite Buckeyes, who have outscored their opposition 262-43 this year, rolled up 24 second-quarter points to deflate the Memorial Stadium crowd of 89,759.
Redshirt freshman Master Teague scored on 8- and 1-yard runs within 2:44 to give the Buckeyes a 31-0 lead with 5:42 left in the first half. Austin Mack hauled in an 18-yard reception from Fields with 1:34 to play before halftime to cap the scoring spree.
“We’re all disappointed,” Frost said. “I thought we had a puncher’s chance if we came out and played a really good game, and we didn’t.
“I told the team we can’t doubt for a second where this is going. I want the guys to go to bed tonight and put this behind them.”
Nebraska actually had a promising start. The Huskers picked up two first downs after they started the game’s opening drive at their own 9-yard line.
In a sign of things to come, quarterback Adrian Martinez threw an interception at midfield. Ohio State only needed 2:02 to take the lead.
Martinez completed more passes to Ohio State’s secondary (three) than his teammates (two) in the first half. Junior cornerback Jeff Okudah had two interceptions. That included a tipped pass while on his back at the Ohio State 4-yard line after Martinez missed an open Wan’Dale Robinson to stymie Nebraska’s third drive.
“I’m not trying to be snarky or anything, we just weren’t good enough at any of that tonight,” Frost said. “We didn’t sustain any drives. That’s obviously not want you want to see 10 yards passing in the first half. There’s nothing we can do but work on it, get better at it.”
Nebraska committed three turnovers against Ohio State to push its season total to 14.
“That’s my responsibility,” Martinez said. “I threw the interception. That’s something I need to get better at and take better care of the football.”
The Huskers scored in their 300th consecutive game when Dedrick Mills found the end zone on a 9-yard run. It led to a trickle of red balloons floating into the air with 2:07 left in the third quarter.
“This game’s not going to define this team,” Martinez said. “It won’t. We’re going to learn from it. We got 24 hours to mourn or rejoice or whatever the case may be, and we’re going to get back to work. This is going to be a lesson for us. That’s a really good team there, got to take care of the football.”
