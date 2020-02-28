KEARNEY — Adams Central parlayed a red-hot start into a return trip to the state tournament.
The Patriots shot 69 percent in the first quarter and built a 21-point fourth-quarter lead before holding on to knock off No. 3-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Broken Bow 52-37 Friday night in the Class C-1, District 4 final at Kearney Catholic High School.
Entering the game with 10 losses, Adams Central took control early and led 15-8 after the first quarter and 24-11 at halftime. The Patriots, who earned the program’s fifth trip to the state tournament next week in Lincoln, increased the margin to 43-22 with 6:14 to play.
“Obviously, we want to get to (a district final) every year, but to build our program, we’ve got to win these big games,” Adams Central coach Evan Smith said. “We’re snowballing here and we’re getting a lot of good things going in our direction.
“I was nervous coming in. Broken Bow is so good and they defend so hard, but our girls believe in each other. We played a team basketball game.”
Libby Trausch scored 15 points to lead Adams Central (16-10). Bryn Lang finished with 11 points, Jessica Babcock added 10 points and Cami Wellensiek pulled down 12 rebounds for the Patriots, who exploited a 44-22 advantage on the boards with some timely putbacks.
Traush was at her best in the first and third quarters. The 5-foot-8 sophomore sparked Adams Central with a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored seven in the third.
“We’ve been waiting on Libby to have a big game,” Smith said. “She picked a good night to do it. She hit some big shots — some great ones.”
Broken Bow struggled to find its shooting touch, going 6 of 30 from the floor through three quarters and shot 26% (12 of 46) overall, including a 6-of-30 clip from 3-point range. Kya Scott had 13 points and Kailyn Scott finished with 11 to lead the Indians (23-3).
“We picked a very poor night to have our worst shooting performance of the year … but I’m proud of them,” Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley said. “Twenty-three wins is a great season. I don’t want our season to be defined by one game.
“We had a dang good year and our kids showed up every day for practice and they worked hard. As a coach, you can’t ask for anything else.”
Smith said he was pleased with Adams Central’s defensive performance. The Indians’ 37 points equalled their second-lowest output of the season.
“Broken Bow does a good job of getting downhill and getting to the rim and I thought early in the first half, we did a good job of keeping that in check forcing some tough shots,” Smith said. “They were struggling to shoot the ball from the 3-point line, so we changed it up to a little bit of zone.
“I thought we did really well on both man and zone.”
After falling behind by 21, the Indians manufactured a furious rally with full-court pressure and 3-point shooting. A putback by Joscelyn Coleman cut Adams Central’s lead to 43-36, capping a 14-2 run with 2:40 to play.
But the Patriots hit 7 of 12 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to help them hold on.
“It was a little case of too little, too late,” Cooksley said. “Adams Central really did a good job of dictating the tempo right away. We like to get up and down the floor, but we could never get that going for some reason.
“We didn’t turn them over as much as we usually turn over teams and that’s a credit to them. They’re a good basketball team.”
Smith, whose team committed 19 turnovers against Broken Bow’s pressure defense, said the Patriots responded well to the Indians’ determined attempt to rally.
“We got a little quick there with some of our shots in the fourth quarter, but I thought we composed ourselves really well when we went back to man (defense) the last couple of minutes,” Smith said. “They did a good job of contesting shots and getting that first rebound. It was just a gutsy effort when (Broken Bow) made that run.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.