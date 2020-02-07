ORD – Doniphan-Trumbull struggled shooting from the outside, going 3-for-20 on 3-pointers during Friday’s Lou-Platte Conference tournament semifinals.
But that third made 3-pointer sure was a big one.
Cade Sterner swished a shot from the right wing off a kickout pass from Keithan Stafford with 18 seconds left in overtime to set the Cardinals up for a 54-53 victory over Ravenna.
“We were just trying to get a shot off and we knew that the drive and kickout would be open,” said Sterner, a senior who finished with 10 points. “(Coach Kelan Buhr) told us to knock it down, and I got my chance. I knew it was going in from when I caught it.”
The Cardinals, who led 39-28 with 5 minutes left in regulation, trailed 50-49 in overtime after Ravenna’s MarKel Miigerl, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds, hit a pair of free throws with 1:20 left.
The score remained stuck there until the Cardinals got a steal to set up Sterner’s go-ahead score.
“It kind of just happened,” Buhr said. “We got a steal and tried to push it right away down one. Cade’s always got the green light for us, and he hit a big one.”
Ravenna didn’t get a chance to tie after turning the ball over on its baseline with 3.3 seconds left.
Myles Sadd was sent to the free-throw line with 2.5 seconds left and hit both to give Doniphan-Trumbull (14-4) a 54-50 lead and finish with 10 points.
Those shots proved to be huge when Jake Jarzynka sank a half-court shot at the buzzer to cap off a 25-point performance.
“Myles Sadd stepped up and hit two free throws to push it to four,” Buhr said. “He kind of had ice in his veins. His confidence was rolling. You could tell when he stepped up to the line that he was going to make both.”
Ravenna only led twice, at 3-2 and 50-49. Yet the Bluejays (11-8) came close to pulling out the win in overtime.
“We had our chances,” Ravenna coach James Habe said. “A couple of things didn’t go our way. They had a kid step up and hit a big three when they needed it, but our kids battled. That’s something I’m never going to question, our kids’ hearts, their desire, their effort. They showed the team that they could be in that fourth quarter.”
That fourth quarter included an impressive comeback. The Bluejays outscored the Cardinals 18-7 over the final 3:59.
“They didn’t play scared,” said Habe of his players. “I thought early in the game they were a little hesitant in some of the things that they did, and they just went and played. They did the things that they are capable of, they played loose and they played with confidence.”
Trey Mieth drove and scored with 13 seconds left to tie the game at 46, and Sterner missed his first attempt at a game-winner on the other end.
But the Cardinals recovered in overtime and took a quick lead on a basket by Stafford, who had 12 points and 15 rebounds.
“We just trusted all our preparation and had confidence in ourselves as a team,” Sterner said. “We trusted our teammates.”
Buhr liked how his team handled being forced into overtime.
“Our kids never really lost their composure,” he said. “Obviously having an 11-point cushion, we might have squandered a few opportunities thinking that they weren’t as important as they should have been down the stretch.
“Give Ravenna’s kids a bunch of credit. They made a bunch of plays and we saw the pressure and we turned it over too many times. But it was a great job of our kids after being down in overtime of being resilient and playing determined to win the game.”
Doniphan-Trumbull avenged a 53-43 loss to Ravenna from Jan. 9 and advanced to Saturday’s 8 p.m. LPC championship game. Last year, the Cardinals won their first Lou-Platte title in school history.
“That’s obviously the first time we can say that for our school, having a chance to repeat,” Buhr said. “It means so much to these kids, to their parents, to our community. There’s just been a buzz around town.”
Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Ravenna 53, OT
RAVENNA (11-8)
Trey Anderson 1-4 0-2 2, Jake Jarzynka 9-15 1-1 25, Kooper Schirmer 0-4 0-0 0, MarKel Miigerl 6-14 5-7 20, Trey Mieth 3-13 0-1 6, Caleb Surratt 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Lockhorn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 6-11 53.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL (14-4)
Myles Sadd 1-4 7-9 10, Cade Sterner 4-12 1-2 10, Griffin Hendricks 3-9 1-1 7, Riley Carpenter 1-6 1-2 2, Keithan Stafford 4-17 4-4 12, Angelo Shafer 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Stock 4-7 1-2 9, Ethan Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Blake Detamore 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-57 15-20 54.
Ravenna 5 10 11 20 7—53
Doniphan-Trumbull 7 12 18 9 8—54
3-point field goals—Ravenna 7-17 (Jarzynka 6-10, Schirmer 0-1, Miigerl 1-3, Mieth 0-3), DT 3-20 (Sadd 1-3, Sterner 1-4, Hendricks 0-4, Carpenter 0-2, Stafford 0-5, Stock 0-1, Detamore 1-1). Fouled out—Anderson. Rebounds—Ravenna 32 (Miigerl 10), DT 43 (Stafford 15). Assists—Ravenna 8 (Mieth 3), DT 5 (Hendricks, Stafford 2). Turnovers—Ravenna 13, DT 11. Total fouls—Ravenna 16, DT 15. Technicals—none.
Centura 51, St. Paul 46
Nearly everything went wrong for Centura in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Lou-Platte Conference tournament semifinals – except at the free-throw line.
The third-seeded Centurions went 10-for-14 from the line to overcome 11 turnovers in the period and hold off second-seeded St. Paul 51-46.
“That was massive,” said Centura coach Mitch Marvin of his team’s free throws. “It’s something we’ve struggled with all year. We did struggle in the fourth and, again, it’s because we had to find a game to get over the hump. We’ve had three or four of them this year where we’ve had a lead and we miss free throws or have turnovers, things to shoot ourselves in the foot.
“Tonight we finally overcame it. That was cool to see, and it was on the back of our free throws.”
Centura led the entire way after opening the game with six unanswered points. The Centurions were up 12-3 after the first quarter, 27-15 at the half and 36-24 after three.
But four straight turnovers to start the fourth quarter were a sign of things to come for Centura (11-8).
St. Paul (14-5) got back within 41-40 with 3:44 to go on a steal and layup by Tommy Wroblewski.
“I think our defensive pressure and intensity picked up, and we started knocking down shots,” St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch said. “Whenever you start hitting shots, you can get a little pressure going.”
But Kolby Gorecki sank two free throws, and Ben Noakes followed with a 3-pointer – one of two Centura field goal tries (and makes) in the fourth quarter – to push the advantage back to 46-40 with 2:57 remaining. Noakes led the Centurions with 15 points while Trent Rasmussen had 13.
Marvin said St. Paul’s pressure wasn’t a surprise.
“The first time we played them, they tried to pressure us and tried to create a lot of tips and deflections at the top,” he said. “We put an emphasis on that. In the fourth, unfortunately they cranked it up. We got passive and it hurt us.”
Andy Poss scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Wildcats’ comeback bid.
“Andy Poss played a whale of a game,” Reinsch said. “He did a ton for us and really led us and was a huge spark for us.”
But too many mistakes in the first half cost St. Paul in the end.
“I don’t know how many free throws we missed in the first half,” Reinsch said. “I don’t know how many bunnies we missed. We did a lot of not smart things that were uncharacteristic of ourselves. We just dug ourselves a huge hole.”
Wroblewski finished with 10 points, but his time was limited due to foul trouble. He picked up his third with 6:43 left in the first half and his fourth with 5:23 to go in the third quarter.
“We didn’t respond and didn’t look great,” Reinsch said. “Tommy picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter and his third early in the second. He’s been kind of our steady rock through there, and when he wasn’t there, there wasn’t anybody there to step up.”
Centura only turned the ball over three times in the first half and had a standout performance on the defensive end.
“Our defense was huge,” Marvin said. “They have a three-point first quarter. That’s something we pride ourselves on. Now, that fourth quarter isn’t something we want to see, but that first quarter was a great start. That’s what ignites our fire.”
St. Paul will attempt to bounce back in Saturday’s 4 p.m. consolation game against Ravenna.
Centura takes on top-seeded Doniphan-Trumbull at 8 p.m. for the title.
“For our school, it’s a huge opportunity to have a chance to come in and play another top-notch game,” Marvin said. “But also for our school, which hasn’t had a ton of success in the past – we’ve struggled in the semifinals and had a chance here and there – it’s huge to have that opportunity this year and to battle our way through.”
Centura’s conference success comes after losing three games in four days last week, starting with a 55-47 setback to St. Paul on Jan. 28.
“We talked about getting back to what we do,” Marvin said. “We got a little caught up in wins and losses, and after that tough week last week we sat everybody down and we said, ‘You know what? It’s time to get back to what we’re about.’”
Centura 51, St. Paul 46
CENTURA (11-8)
Eli Wooden 1-5 3-4 5, Ben Noakes 4-8 3-4 15, Kolby Gorecki 2-4 4-6 8, Trent Rasmussen 4-5, 5-6 13, Tate Trumler 2-3 0-0 4, Spencer Meyer 1-1 0-0 2, Juan Perez 1-1 2-2 4, Troy Rasmussen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-28 17-22 51.
ST. PAUL (14-5)
Tommy Wroblewski 3-12 4-6 10, Jackson Seward 1-6 3-6 5, Andy Poss 3-9 10-12 16, Eli Larson 1-4 2-2 4, Logan Vogel 3-4 1-2 8, Brenden Knapp 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Wells 0-1 0-0 0, Trevor Dugan 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter Gravatt 0-0 0-0, Jaxson Klinginsmith 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 11-38 22-30 45.
Centura 12 15 9 15—51
St. Paul 3 12 9 21--45
3-point field goals—Centura 4-11 (Wooden 0-2, Noakes 4-7, Trent Rasmussen 0-1, Troy Rasmussen 0-1), SP 1-15 (Wroblewski 0-5, Seward 0-1, Poss 0-4, Larson 0-1, Vogel 1-1, Knapp 0-1, Wells 0-1, Dugan 0-1). Fouled out—Wooden. Rebounds—Centura 29 (Trent Rasmussen 7), SP 19 (Poss 5). Assists—Centura 5 (Meyer 2), SP 6 (Larson 2). Turnovers—Centura 20, St. Paul 9. Total fouls—Centura 20, St. Paul 20. Technicals—none.
