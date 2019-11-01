My good friend Larry Porter used to insert these capsules in the World-Herald back in the day and it wa really the only way a person would have all this information. Now there’s MaxPreps and other sources, but I still love Larry’s work.

Although this will never approach your work Larry Porter, this one’s still for you my friend.

#1 Millard West (9-0) vs. #16 Lincoln Pius X (4-5) - (At Buell Stadium - 8:00)

Millard West (9-0)

Rushing leader : Ethan Valencia -123 carries-741 yards, 5 TDs

Passing leader: Tristan Gomes - 55 of 92 (59%) for 1,195, 15 TDs, 2 INTs

Receiving leader: Dalys Beanum - 21 catches for 533 yards, 6 TDs

Rushing offense/game. - 238.3

Passing offense/game - 136.3

Points scored/game/Points allowed/ame - 37.2 - 8.2

Lincoln Pius X (4-5)

Rushing Leader: John Andreasen - 75 carries for 444 yards, 7 TDs

Passing Leader: Joe Finder - 42 of 75 for 481 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs

Receiving Leader: Caleb Hruby - 16 catches for 150 yards, 1 TD

Rushing offense/game. - 199.0

Passing offense/game - 73.9

Points scored/game/Points allowed/game - 16.1 - 22.9

*Regular Season Meeting - No

# 9 Elkhorn South (6-3) vs #8 Kearney (7-2) (At University Nebraska/Kearney- 7:00)

Elkhorn South (6-3)

Rushing leader: Eli Hustad -12 carries for 893 yards, 13 TDs

Passing leader: Elliott Brown -70 of 117 for 1,020 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs (8 games)

Receiving leader: Eli Hustad - 26 for 486 yards, 7 TDs (8 games)

Rushing offense/game. - 190.2

Passing offense/game - 133.0

Points scored/game/Points allowed/game - 37.4 - 17.2

Kearney (7-2)

Rushing leader: Miko Maessner -143 carries for 1,166 yards, 14 TDs

Passing leader: Elliott Brown -49 of 98 for 723 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs (8 games)

Receiving leader: Seth Stroh- 11 for 288 yards, 4 TDs (8 games)

Rushing offense/game. - 213.9

Passing offense/game - 102.3

Points scored/game/Points allowed/game - 32.5 - 9.1

*Regular Season Meeting - No

# 5 Omaha Burke (8-1) vs #12 Millard North (4-5) (At Omaha Burke- 7:00)

Omaha Burke (8-1)

Rushing leader: Jaylon Rousselle-160 carries for 1,125 yards, 11 TDs

Passing leader: Reid Burke-107 of 166 for 1,786 yards, 18 TDs, 2 INTs

Receiving leader: Xavier Watts- 57 for 1,016 yards, 12 TDs

Tackles leader: Austin Dougherty - 83 (43 solos, 40 assisted)

Rushing offense/game. - 175.8

Passing offense/game - 198.4

Points scored/game/Points allowed/game - 29.4 - 15.3

Millard North (4-5)

Rushing leader: Andrew Bedner (FB) -199 carries for 1,327 yards, 14 TDs

Passing leader: Brandon Lundquist - 6 of 14 for 174 yards, 1 TDs, 1 INT

Receiving leader: Jadus Ellis - 7 for 125 yards, 1 TD

Tackles leader: Kason Kelly - 88 (40 solos, 48 assisted, 15 TFL, 5 sacks)

Rushing offense/game. - 297.0

Passing offense/game - 38.7

Points scored/game/Points allowed/game - 24.0 - 25.8

*Regular Season Meeting - October 18th - Omaha Burke 26-14 Millard North

# 4 Bellevue West (9-0) vs #13 Lincoln East (5-4) (at Bellevue West- 7:00)

Bellevue West (9-0)

Rushing leader: Jay Ducker-120 carries for 1,315 yards, 25 TDs

Passing leader: -Nate Glantz-125 of 182 (69%) for 2,159 yards, 29 TDs, 0 INTs

Receiving leader: Zavier Betts- 41 for 847 yards, 14 TDs

Tackles leader: Jack McDonnell - 71 (36 solos, 35 assisted, 15 TFL, 8 Sacks, 3 INTs)

Rushing offense/game. - 232.0

Passing offense/game - 244.4

Points scored/game/Points allowed/game - 55.6 - 3.9

Lincoln East (5-4)

Rushing leader: Austin Schneider - 76 carries for 313 yards, 4 TDs

Passing leader: Noah Walters (Soph) - 29 of 52 for 477 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT

Receiving leader: Dekendrick McCray - 7 for 126 yards, 1 TD

Tackles leader: Quinton Adams - 76 (44 solos, 32 assisted, 9.5 TFL, 2 sacks)

Rushing offense/game. - 163.9

Passing offense/game - 85.0

Points scored/game/Points allowed/game - 31.8 - 16.2

*Regular Season Meeting - No

# 3 Millard South (8-1) vs #14 Papillion LaVista South (5-4) (at Buell Stadium-4:00)

Millard South (8-1)

Rushing leader: Isaiah Harris -111 carries for 1,438 yards (13/carry), 23 TDs

Passing leader: TJ Urban - 58 of 106 (55%) for 981 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs

Receiving leader: Antrell Taylor- 23 for 358 yards, 5 TDs

Tackles leader: Tate Hinrichs - 83 (44 solos, 39 assisted, 6 TFL)

Rushing offense/game. - 306.0

Passing offense/game - 112.8

Points scored/game/Points allowed/game - 41.1 - 15.3

Papillion LaVista South (5-4)

Rushing leader: Nick Sich - 182 carries for 1,150 yards ,13 TDs

Passing leader: Connor Crandall - 110 of 193 for 1,346 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs

Receiving leader: Will Swanson - 26 catches for 332 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving leader: Jackson Horn - 20 catches for 332 yards, 2 TDs

Tackles leader: Dallas Rogers - 99 (53 solos, 46 assisted, 7 TFL, 1 INT)

Rushing offense/game. - 155.6

Passing offense/game - 155.8

Points scored/game/Points allowed/game - 30.0 - 21.0

*Regular Season Meeting - No

# 11 Lincoln Southwest (5-4) vs # 6 Grand Island (8-1) (at Grand Island-7:00)

Lincoln Southwest (5-4)

Rushing leader: Telo Arsiaga - 87 carries for 535 yards (13/carry), 11 TDs

Passing leader: -Laken Harnley -103 of 175 (59%) for 1,075 yards, 7 TDs, 8 INTs

Receiving leader: Grant McKinsey - 31 for 487 yards, 2 TDs

Tackles leader: Hudson Hall - 67 (24 solos, 43 assisted, 14 TFL, 5 Sacks)

Rushing offense/game. - 154.6

Passing offense/game - 123.1

Points scored/game/Points allowed/game - 21.3 - 18.3

Grand Island (8-1)

Rushing leader: Caleb Francl - 93 carries for 598 yards,10 TDs

Passing leader: Carson Cahoy - 127 of 193 (65.8) for 1,623 yards, 14 TDs, NO INTs

Receiving leader: Broc Douglass - 45 for 742 yards, 7 TDs

Tackles leader: Caleb Francl - 65 (24 solos, 41 assisted, 11.5 TFL, 3 Sacks, 1 INT)

Rushing offense/game. - 189.1

Passing offense/game - 191.2

Points scored/game/Points allowed/game - 36.8 - 12.6

*Regular Season Meeting - October 18th - Grand Island 34-14 Lincoln Southwest

# 7 Omaha Westside (7-2) vs #10 Creighton Prep (6-3) (at Omaha Westside 7:00)

Omaha Westside (7-2)

Rushing leader: Bodie Harrell - 93 carries for 558 yards, 5 TDs

Passing leader: -Cole Payton - 89 of 142 (62.7%) for 1,515 yards, 19 TDs, 8 INTs

Receiving leader: Cal Weidemann -19 for 319 yards, 6 TDs

Tackles leader: Grant Tagge - (56 solos, 21 assisted) (8 games)

Rushing offense/game. - 234.3

Passing offense/game - 162.1

Points scored/game/Points allowed/game - 42.3 - 12.3

Creighton Prep (6-3)

Rushing leader: Vinny Cacioppo - 89 carries for 524 yards, 4 TDs

Passing leader: John Coniglio - 136 of 249 for 1,544 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs

Receiving leader: Mason Armstead - 51 for 649 yards, 8 TDs

Tackles leader: Tony Militti - 74 (29 solos, 45 assisted, 7 TFL, 1 INT)

Rushing offense/game. - 171.6

Passing offense/game - 129.8

Points scored/game/Points allowed/game - 27.3 - 24.7

*Regular Season Meeting - September 27th - Omaha Westside 49-21 Creighton Prep

# 15 Omaha North (4-5) vs # 2 Lincoln Southeast (8-1) (at Seacrest/Lincoln 7:00)

Omaha North (4-5)

Rushing leader: LaVaughn Luellen - 68 carries for 459 yards, 8 TDs

Passing leader: Darius Hagen - 63 of 149 (42%) for 972 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs

Receiving leader: Kieshawn Williams - 19 for 284 yards, 1 TD

Tackles leader: Marques Sigle - 85 (27 solos, 58 assisted, 4.5 TFL, 1 INT)

Rushing offense/game. - 297.0

Passing offense/game - 38.6

Points scored/game/Points allowed/game - 25.7 - 22.7

Lincoln Southeast (8-1)

Rushing leader: Nick Halleen - 196 carries for 1,429 yards, 20 TDs

Passing leader: Coleby Daffer - 41 of 70 for 527 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs

Receiving leader: Isaac Appleget - 24 for 471 yards, 3 TDs

Tackles leader: Jackson Kraus - 71 (8 solos, 63 assisted, 1.5 TFL)

Rushing offense/game. - 290.0

Passing offense/game - 96.1

Points scored/game/Points allowed/game - 33.1 - 8.8

*Regular Season Meeting - September 26th - Lincoln Southeast 24-7 Omaha North

