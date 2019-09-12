By Dale Miller
dale.miller@theindependent.com
Grand Island Central Catholic wouldn’t mind if it doesn’t need late heroics to beat North Platte St. Patrick’s this year.
Last year, the Crusader earned a 24-21 victory when then freshman Isaac Herbek hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass with 3.2 seconds remaining.
“Last year we were able to pull it out,” GICC coach Tim Dvorak said. “They forced our hand a lot last year, and we got lucky at times. We don’t want to put ourselves in that position and that situation. We want to control our own destiny this week.”
There are similarities heading into this year’s meeting, which takes place Friday at 7 p.m. at Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium.
Once again the Crusaders enter the contest 2-0. Once again the Irish are 0-2, but that is a deceptive record.
St. Pat’s fell to Class C-2 No. 5-rated Sutton 17-7 in its opener and 35-28 to Class C-1 Chase County last week.
“They’re a very dangerous team,” Dvorak said. “You can’t overlook them in any way, shape or form. They’re going to be well-coached, they’re going to be disciplined, they’re going to be hard-nosed, they’re going to be physical. It’s going to be a matter of matching their physicality and their discipline and making big plays.”
While happy with the Crusaders’ start, Dvorak is looking for more consistency from his team this week.
“I’m pleased that we’ve improved each week,” he said. “We still haven’t put together four quarters of football yet. That’s the thing we’re trying to do this week, put together four full quarters of football. We had little lags in Week 1 (against Malcolm) in the second and third quarters. We didn’t come out to a hot start last week against Superior. But each time we showed glimpses when we did play of what we could be.
“I know the team we can be. If we can be that team for four quarters, a lot of good things will happen for us.”
Junior quarterback Russ Martinez leads Central Catholic in both passing (230 yards, 4 TDs) and rushing (252 yards, 6 TDs). Herbek has three catches for 78 yards and a touchdown to top the receivers.
“We need consistency and explosive plays,” Dvorak said. “Offensively, it’s a mentality that we’re going to score every single drive. Don’t take a play off because we do want to score every single drive if not every single play. You’re not going to do it, but that’s the mentality we want to have.”
Junior Reid Martinez has 17 tackles and an interception to lead a defense that will be tested by the Irish.
“Defensively we’ve got to be gap disciplined,” Dvorak said. “They’re very good at what they do, and if we’re not gap sound, then we’re going to run into some issues.”
With a win, the Crusaders would get off to a 3-0 start for the second straight year. But three straight losses followed last season and helped make GICC the first team left out of the C-2 playoff field.
“(Beating St. Pat’s) would be huge for our confidence going into the meat of our season,” Dvorak said. “This is kind of where we struggled last year, into weeks four, five and six. We want to be as good as we can be and as healthy as we can be and on as much of a high as we can be heading into that part of the season.”
Grand Island (2-0) at Papillion-La Vista (0-2)
Class A No. 8-rated Grand Island Senior High heads on the road for the second time this season looking to avoid the upset bid of winless Papillion-La Vista.
Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Papillion-La Vista South, where both Papio schools play their home games.
An opportunistic defense has helped the Islanders get off to their strong start. They have recorded six interceptions and recovered one fumble.
The Monarchs lost to Papillion-La Vista South 42-14 and No. 3-rated Omaha Westside 48-14. They are averaging 147.5 yards rushing and 83 yards passing per game.
Scottsbluff (2-0) at Northwest (2-0)
After knocking McCook out of the Class B rankings, No. 7 Northwest looks for another huge statement win when the Vikings host No. 2 Scottsbluff Friday at 7 p.m.
The Bearcats return to the Tri-Cities after topping No. 9 Hastings 47-12 last week.
Scottsbluff’s powerful ground game has amassed 406.5 yards per game. Senior running back Jacob Krul has 371 yards on 35 carries (10.6 yard average) with four touchdowns. Senior quarterback Sabastian Harsh has added 321 yards on 24 carries (13.4 ypc) with six scores.
Rans Sanders tops Northwest in both passing (235 yards, 4 TDs) and rushing (135 yards, 2 TDs). Sean Juengst has been his top target with six receptions for 152 yards with three touchdowns.
Ty Heaton leads the Vikings’ defense with 24 tackles and a sack.
SEM (1-1)
at Heartland Lutheran (1-0)
For the first time in program history, Heartland Lutheran will take the field as a rated team when the Red Hornets host Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Friday at 3 p.m.
Heartland Lutheran moved into the rankings after topping previously rated Spalding Academy 66-63 on the final play of last week’s game.
Senior quarterback Justus Bader went 26-for-44 for 369 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 116 yards and another score.
Junior Quinston Larsen had 17 catches for 218 yards with three touchdowns. That shattered the single-game six-man state record of 12 catches set by Lloyd Hartmann of Wolbach against Palmer in 1943.
SEM picked up a forfeit win over Elba in Week 1 before losing to No. 1 Harvard 67-13 last week.
