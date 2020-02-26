Yee Yee. Country music star Granger Smith is coming to Kearney.Known for his redneck alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr. and his “yee yee” catchphrase, Smith is headlining this spring’s concert at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Smith — who arrived onto the country music scene in 2013 with the album “Dirt Road Driveway” — will perform April 9 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.