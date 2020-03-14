The Heartland United Way is accepting items to assemble into a Kits for Kids through the end of March at the United Way offices at 1441 N. Webb Road in Grand Island. The items should only include books, cards, puzzles, games, word search, Mad Libs, crossword puzzles and/or jump ropes. The items will be collected through the end of March, sorted in April and delivered to area elementary school children in May. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)