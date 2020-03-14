Area kids will be able to continue their learning this summer thanks to kits being offered by the Heartland United Way.
The agency is seeking donations of educational items such as books, crossword puzzles, Mad Libs games, board games and jump ropes to place in 500 kits for kids in kindergarten through third grade as part of its Kits 4 Kids program.
“We targeted that kindergarten through third grade age group because we know that by third grade, you have to be able to read in order to continue your learning and schooling,” said Stephanie Kissler, director of development for Heartland United Way. “We want to make sure kids in those grades do not fall behind in the summer months and continue to read.”
She said the number of items that will be placed in each kit depends on the items that are donated. The kits will also include summer breakfast and lunch schedules and information on the Grand Island Public Library’s summer reading program.
“Not all kids get to go on summer vacation, to the library or to the pools. Some of them may be home without parental supervision during the day or watching younger siblings,” Kissler said. “We feel those kids still want to continue learning and may not have access to other learning opportunities, so we are bringing those learning opportunities to them.”
Five students in Youth Leadership Tomorrow — two from Grand Island Senior High and one each from Grand Island Central Catholic, Doniphan-Trumbull, Heartland Lutheran High School and Northwest High School — have been involved with the Kits 4 Kids project and helped organize it.
Kissler said the students have come to the Heartland United Way office two hours every month and discussed what they wanted to do for their service project before deciding on the Kits 4 Kids project.
“We talked to the youth about some of the issues in the community, some of the statistics and about projects we and other United Ways have done to see what they thought they could do to help address any of the issues we discussed,” she said. “They really decided on this activity to help kids through the summer to prevent that summer slide.”
Kissler said items for the kits can be dropped off at these locations:
— The Heartland United Way office
— Grand Island Senior High
— Grand Island Central Catholic
— Northwest High School
— Doniphan-Trumbull High School
— Central Community College–Grand Island
— Shoemaker Elementary School
— Goodwill
— Principal Financial Group
— FedEx
— Peace Lutheran Church
Kissler said items will be collected through the end of March. She added the United Way is applying for a couple grants to allow it to purchase certain items it may need for the kits to “balance the items out.”
The items will be sorted through in April and the kits will then be put together to distribute to area elementary schools in May.
“We have communicated out to the schools to see if they are interested in receiving the kits,” Kissler said. “If we collect enough — our goal is 500 — we will divide them out among the schools who said they want to participate, deliver the bags to them and let them decide which families get it from there.”
