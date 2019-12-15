The Hall County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine Street. Agenda items include:
- A 9:30 a.m. bid opening of gravel bids for the Public Works Department.
- Discussion and possible action on a salary resolution for the public defender and commissioners for Jan. 2020.
The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:
- Election of the city council president.
- Possible action on a memorandum of understanding for the transfer of the veterans home cemetery to the City of Grand Island.
- Possible action on approving funding for the Grand Island Area Economic Development program plan.
The Community Redevelopment Authority meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:
- Consideration of a contract and bond approval for Prataria Ventures, LLC to allow for the redevelopment of three lots west of Prairie View Street and south of Husker Highway for office uses. The plan requests $1.8 million in tax-increment financing along with associated interest on the TIF bonds.
- Consideration of a redevelopment plan amendment for Tabitha to allow for the development of the far west lot of the subdivision south of Husker Highway and west of Ewoldt Street for a 157 unit senior housing development including independent living, memory care, assisted living and skilled care. The plan requests approximately $5.13 million in tax-increment financing.
