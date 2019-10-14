The Heartland United Way is accepting inquiries for nonprofit organizations interested in becoming a new United Way Community Partner to be eligible to request 2020 funding.
Eligible nonprofit 501(c)3 organizations must be located in either Hall, Hamilton, Howard or Merrick counties; be governed by a board of directors; annually complete a certified audit; and provide programs with measurable outcomes that improve people’s health, education and/or financial stability.
Qualified organizations must attend a training from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 to learn more about the online application process. The training will be at the Heartland United Way office, 1441 N. Webb Road in Grand Island.
Grant applications must focus directly on health, education and/or financial stability. Programs affecting childhood/generational poverty are a priority. All United Way–funded programs are required to have measurable program outcomes and report quarterly on the progress of these outcomes. A complete list of prioritized common outcomes and indicators for funding are located at heartlandunitedway.org.
The funding for programs would begin in April 2020.
Interested new nonprofit health and human service organizations should call the Heartland United Way office at (308) 382-2675, or email Stephanie Kissler at stephanie@heartlandunitedway.org, to find out additional information.
