Twelve members of Hall County VFWA Auxiliary 1347 met July 2 at the United Veterans Club for their monthly meeting.
President Karen Linden called the meeting to order and Chaplin Leyann Kelly offered the opening prayer.
As a reminder, since this is the beginning of the new fiscal year, the time has come to renew annual memberships.
Correspondence was received from the VFW Auxiliary Department regarding Post 1347 reaching 100% for 2018-19 membership. Also, Hope Harbor sent a thank you for the backpacks the group donated from a toy drive they conducted.
David Jewett reported he had not been able to contact anyone about getting new flags for the newly constructed grade schools in the Grand Island area. He will continue to work on that project.
Items at the convention were displayed and discussed as to how to disperse them. A motion passed to do a 50/50 raffle of the crocheted American flag, if allowed, at a Hero Flight evening.
The Auxiliary received first place in the “poppy decoration” category. The poppy flag that was entered will be raffled at the UVC Veterans Day breakfast in November.
La Vonne Catron and Billie Herron reported on the VFW Auxiliary State Convention. Catron announced the certificates the different committees won.
Volunteers from the Auxiliary will present poppies to those who attend Stuhr Museum’s “Welcome Home Celebration” on July 20.
New polo shirts were discussed at the June meeting. After reviewing the items, the group agreed to proceed with this project. Those wanting to place an order or for additional information, call Catron at (308) 382-2663.
Six members plan on attending a school of instruction for Auxiliary officers on Aug. 3 in Seward. Additional members wanting to attend can call Catron at the above number by Aug. 1.
Sharon Harper and Linden served refreshments at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center coffee hour on July 13. Volunteers helped with bingo at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney on July 16.
The VFW Auxiliary state president’s project is to raise funds to help acquire and train service dogs for veterans.
An email was read pertaining to the “Wreaths Across America” and how funds are collected.
The charter was draped for members Eleanora Obermiller and Past National President Rosemary Mazer.
The next meeting will be Aug. 6 at UVC. Those wishing to attend for lunch meet at noon, followed by the meeting at 1:30 p.m.