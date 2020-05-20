As law enforcement officers risk their health in enforcing laws and assisting citizens, gifts from the public have made their work a little happier.
Area residents and businesses have shown their appreciation with food and other gestures.
Last week, Grand Island police posted a thank you on Facebook after Five Points Bank paid for a “delicious Big Apple Bagels breakfast” as part of National Police Week. “We are feeling appreciated (and full),” read a note above a picture of six smiling officers with a spread in front of them.
Police have received doughnuts several times and a couple of shipments of pizza. They also received beverages from Coca-Cola.
Hornady Manufacturing provided gift cards to local restaurants. Another food donation came from Sam’s Club.
A company called Steri-Clean cleaned out a Hall County Sheriff’s Department transport van for free after it carried a prisoner who had been sick.
Paul Davis Restoration sanitized more than 70 Hall County sheriff’s vehicles for free.
People have also been donating masks they made themselves.
“There’s just been all kinds of outreach, and we’re very thankful for everyone who’s shown their support,” said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department
“It’s been unbelievable,” said Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad. “It’s good for the guys and gals to see that they’re appreciated.”
Conrad didn’t want to try to name all of the businesses, because so many have stepped up.
The gifts are touching, especially because “the last few years haven’t necessarily been all that law-enforcement friendly,” Duering said. “So this is a little bit different for some of the younger officers, who weren’t around post-9/11 and really haven’t experienced a lot of public outreach that way.”
