LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,428 degrees during winter commencement exercises Dec. 20 and 21.
Central Nebraska students earning degrees include:
ALBION: Sheldon Beierman, bachelor of science, animal science; Jacob Krings, bachelor of science, agronomy, with distinction; Trevor Salber, bachelor of science, electrical engineering.
ASHTON: Joeli Walrath, bachelor of science in animal science.
AURORA: Brittanie Friesen, bachelor of science, education and human sciences; Michael Reinsch, bachelor of science, education and human sciences.
BENEDICT: Shanda Holthus, bachelor of science, education and human sciences.
BURWELL: Rebekah Birch, bachelor of science, business administration, with highest distinction, and bachelor of science, education and human sciences, with high distinction; Stephanie Birch, bachelor of science, agricultural economics; Breanna Dawe, bachelor of science, education and human sciences with high distinction.
CENTRAL CITY: Trey Wilson, bachelor of science, business administration.
DANNEBROG: Hailey Garcia, bachelor of science, fisheries and wildlife.
DONIPHAN: Emma Groshans, bachelor of science, education and human sciences, with distinction.
GENOA: Tyler Cherry, bachelor of science, agribusiness.
GIBBON: Aubrey High, bachelor of arts; Pamela Trantham, doctor of philosophy; James Witt, bachelor of science, business administration.
GRAND ISLAND: Giselle Brennan, bachelor of science, education and human sciences; Aldo Briones, bachelor of science, education and human sciences; Madison Huismann, bachelor of science, business administration; Ryan Kruse, bachelor of science, electrical engineering; Logan Leigh, bachelor of science, agronomy; Ethan Lemburg, bachelor of science, education and human sciences; Luis Martinez, bachelor of fine arts; Evelyn Mercado-Ramirez, bachelor of science, criminology and criminal justice, with high distinction; Brookly Metz, bachelor of science, education and human sciences; Kimberly Montoya, bachelor of arts; Katelyn Richardson, bachelor of science, education and human sciences; Deanna Sanchez, bachelor of science, business administration; Madison Schultz, bachelor of journalism; Austin Strasburg, bachelor of science, business administration, with distinction.
GREELEY: Bryce Wood, bachelor of science, construction management.
HASTINGS: Trent Ahlers, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, with distinction; Michael Darling, bachelor of science, environmental restoration science; Andrei Frausto, bachelor of science, civil engineering; Susan Lindblad, master of education; John Marquardt, bachelor of science, applied science; Benjamin Remmers, bachelor of science, business administration, with distinction; Justine Steiner, bachelor of arts; bachelor of science, business administration.
HENDERSON: Jordan Heinrichs, bachelor of science, agricultural economics.
JUNIATA: Benjamin Pfeiffer, bachelor of science, education and human sciences.
PLEASANTON: Shelena Zwiener, bachelor of arts.
RAVENNA: Sarah Ripp, bachelor of science, animal science; Brady Standage, bachelor of science, construction management.
ROSELAND: Alissa Ehrman, bachelor of science, education and human sciences; Seyler Monroe, bachelor of journalism.
ST. EDWARD: Sara Baustert, bachelor of science, criminology and criminal justice, with high distinction; Kassidy Roberts, bachelor of science, criminology and criminal justice.
ST. LIBORY: Brock Schmidt, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering.
SCOTIA: Jaythan Scheideler, bachelor of science, agronomy; Paula Thompson, doctor of education.
SHELTON: Kortni Burnett, bachelor of science, agricultural education.
STROMSBURG: Andrew Adelson, bachelor of science, business administration, with highest distinction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.