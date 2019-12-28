graduation red

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,428 degrees during winter commencement exercises Dec. 20 and 21.

Central Nebraska students earning degrees include:

ALBION: Sheldon Beierman, bachelor of science, animal science; Jacob Krings, bachelor of science, agronomy, with distinction; Trevor Salber, bachelor of science, electrical engineering.

ASHTON: Joeli Walrath, bachelor of science in animal science.

AURORA: Brittanie Friesen, bachelor of science, education and human sciences; Michael Reinsch, bachelor of science, education and human sciences.

BENEDICT: Shanda Holthus, bachelor of science, education and human sciences.

BURWELL: Rebekah Birch, bachelor of science, business administration, with highest distinction, and bachelor of science, education and human sciences, with high distinction; Stephanie Birch, bachelor of science, agricultural economics; Breanna Dawe, bachelor of science, education and human sciences with high distinction.

CENTRAL CITY: Trey Wilson, bachelor of science, business administration.

DANNEBROG: Hailey Garcia, bachelor of science, fisheries and wildlife.

DONIPHAN: Emma Groshans, bachelor of science, education and human sciences, with distinction.

GENOA: Tyler Cherry, bachelor of science, agribusiness.

GIBBON: Aubrey High, bachelor of arts; Pamela Trantham, doctor of philosophy; James Witt, bachelor of science, business administration.

GRAND ISLAND: Giselle Brennan, bachelor of science, education and human sciences; Aldo Briones, bachelor of science, education and human sciences; Madison Huismann, bachelor of science, business administration; Ryan Kruse, bachelor of science, electrical engineering; Logan Leigh, bachelor of science, agronomy; Ethan Lemburg, bachelor of science, education and human sciences; Luis Martinez, bachelor of fine arts; Evelyn Mercado-Ramirez, bachelor of science, criminology and criminal justice, with high distinction; Brookly Metz, bachelor of science, education and human sciences; Kimberly Montoya, bachelor of arts; Katelyn Richardson, bachelor of science, education and human sciences; Deanna Sanchez, bachelor of science, business administration; Madison Schultz, bachelor of journalism; Austin Strasburg, bachelor of science, business administration, with distinction.

GREELEY: Bryce Wood, bachelor of science, construction management.

HASTINGS: Trent Ahlers, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, with distinction; Michael Darling, bachelor of science, environmental restoration science; Andrei Frausto, bachelor of science, civil engineering; Susan Lindblad, master of education; John Marquardt, bachelor of science, applied science; Benjamin Remmers, bachelor of science, business administration, with distinction; Justine Steiner, bachelor of arts; bachelor of science, business administration.

HENDERSON: Jordan Heinrichs, bachelor of science, agricultural economics.

JUNIATA: Benjamin Pfeiffer, bachelor of science, education and human sciences.

PLEASANTON: Shelena Zwiener, bachelor of arts.

RAVENNA: Sarah Ripp, bachelor of science, animal science; Brady Standage, bachelor of science, construction management.

ROSELAND: Alissa Ehrman, bachelor of science, education and human sciences; Seyler Monroe, bachelor of journalism.

ST. EDWARD: Sara Baustert, bachelor of science, criminology and criminal justice, with high distinction; Kassidy Roberts, bachelor of science, criminology and criminal justice.

ST. LIBORY: Brock Schmidt, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering.

SCOTIA: Jaythan Scheideler, bachelor of science, agronomy; Paula Thompson, doctor of education.

SHELTON: Kortni Burnett, bachelor of science, agricultural education.

STROMSBURG: Andrew Adelson, bachelor of science, business administration, with highest distinction.

