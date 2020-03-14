Westridge Middle School students, parents and staff members who took a spring break trip to Washington, D.C., and New York City will have to be self-quarantined for the next 14 days.
Grand Island Public Schools announced Saturday that it had been informed of the requirement by the Central District Health Department.
“Because they went to New York City on their D.C. trip, all who went on that trip have to be quarantined in their homes for 14 days upon return,” reads a GIPS Facebook post.
“This information came to us from the CDHD. The CDHD and GIPS have reached out to all the parents impacted.”
Jack Sheard of Grand Island Public Schools says more than 100 people, including adults, made the trip to Washington and New York.
“The CDHD instructions for the families impacted say to practice social distancing in the house and try to keep the quarantined family members separate from others,” says the Facebook post.
“If this is done, family members are not under quarantine. If any member of the family — those quarantined or not — begin to show symptoms of COVID-19, the entire family should go under quarantine and report to the CDHD.”
At this point, Grand Island Senior High students who traveled to San Antonio are not under quarantine. The same is true of groups from Walnut and Barr middle schools. Those students traveled to Washington, D.C., but not to New York.
Those students are approved to return to school Monday.
Sheard was asked if there are plans to somehow educate the Westridge students while they’re being quarantined.
“We are working on that,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.