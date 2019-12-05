The attorney for one of two suspended Nebraska football players said Thursday that his client has done nothing wrong and looks forward to clearing his name.
Omaha attorney Kaz Long spoke after ESPN reported that Long's client, Katerian LeGrone, and another player, Andre Hunt, were found to have violated the school's sexual misconduct policies and face a 2½-year suspension from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Husker coaches said in August that the two redshirt freshmen had been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, but they declined to elaborate on why they were suspended.
Neither played for the Huskers this season.
A university spokesperson said Thursday that Hunt and LeGrone remain enrolled. An athletic department spokesperson said the two players still are suspended from the team but had no further comment. The father of the alleged victim also declined comment.
The two football players were suspended from the team a day after a woman told authorities that she had been sexually assaulted, ESPN noted.
ESPN said the university report, issued Wednesday, states that the "greater weight of the evidence" supported that the two men "engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies" in an Aug. 25 incident at their off-campus apartment.
Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said Thursday that no criminal charges are pending against the players. But there is no statute of limitations for sexual assault, which means charges could be filed later.
Any criminal allegations would have to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The burden of proof in Title IX investigations by universities is lower, requiring only a showing that the "greater weight of the evidence" indicated that sexual misconduct had occurred.
Copies of the investigation done by the university's Title IX office and the proposed punishment were given to Hunt and LeGrone on Wednesday.
The university's investigation report, according to ESPN, states that Hunt said he invited a woman over to his apartment via SnapChat and told her he wanted to have sex. The woman said she told Hunt she didn't want to have sex with him, and that he agreed they could just hang out, according to the report. Hunt said it was clear he invited her over to have sex, according to the report.
According to the report, Hunt, LeGrone and the woman each said Hunt and LeGrone had sex with her; they disagreed, however, as to whether the sex was consensual.
Hunt, a receiver from Palm Dale, California, had practiced with the No. 1 offense for much of fall camp. He was a three-star prospect coming out of Paraclete High School in the 2018 class.
LeGrone, a reserve tight end, appeared in three games in the 2018 season. He was a three-star recruit from B.E.S.T. Academy in Atlanta in the 2018 class.
Long said, "We maintain that (LeGrone) did nothing wrong, he's innocent, and he looks forward to clearing his name someday."
Long said that LeGrone has the right to appeal the university's proposed actions by next Friday.
"It goes straight to the administration," he said. "Beyond that, we could take it to district court."
Long said he still is discussing with LeGrone whether to file an appeal.
Hunt's attorney, Carlos Monzón, was reportedly out of town and could not be reached for comment. ESPN reported that Monzón said he wasn't aware of the results of the university investigation and didn't immediately have a comment.
ESPN said the university set a 2½-year suspension in order to allow the woman to complete her education "free from a hostile environment" with the two men, according to the report.
Under Title IX rules, respondents are eligible to return to the school after serving out the suspension.
