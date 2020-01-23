Trevor Paulsen of Grand Island put on his skates and instead of going to the rink, stepped outside his front door.
The storms passing through Grand Island have left significant layers of ice on Grand Island streets.
"It was a lot of fun," Paulsen said. "I didn't expect it to actually pan out the way it did, felt like I was literally on an ice rink." Paulsen's wife, Ericah, shot video of him skating on W. Division St.
Grand Island remains in a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 p.m. Thursday night.
