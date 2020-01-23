Taking advantage of what nature provided, Trevor Paulsen donned his skates Tuesday night and went skating on West Division Street,
Paulsen zipped around the shiny surface for a good 20 or 30 minutes .
“It was a lot of fun,” he said.
Paulsen, who lives at 1218 Division, was pleased with “just how smooth it was and how fast I could actually get going.”
Paulsen, 25, knew his skates were in his garage. So he figured he “might as well slap them on and give it a go.”
He donned the skates in his living room and headed outside.
He covered three or four blocks on Division until he ran out of breath.
The intersections “were a little rocky,” but the ice surface was mostly continuous.
His wife, Ericah, shot video of her husband skating. They shared the video on Facebook. By Thursday afternoon, the video had 50,000 views.
Paulsen’s pair of skates date back to his high school days.
He and his friends used to skate on creeks 10 miles northeast of Wolbach. In addition, “We deer hunt up there. We have since we were kids.”
The land is owned by Dar Barnes, who manages the Grand Island Sherwin-Williams store.
Paulsen works with his father, Scott, and his brothers at Paulsen Painting Co.
For years, they’ve bought their paint from the Sherwin-Williams store. A lifelong Grand Island resident, Paulsen is a 2013 graduate of Northwest High School.
During their time on the ice, neither Paulsen nor his wife fell.
The last time Paulsen went skating was about seven years ago.
Skating is “just a fun thing to do,” he says. When he was young, he used to roller skate at Skate Island.
It was the first time Paulsen turned Division into a skating rink. He and his wife have lived in their house since last spring.
