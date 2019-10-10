ST. PAUL — Angela Kay Poland, 51, of St. Paul died on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in St. Paul. Interment will be in the South Logan Cemetery in Howard County.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to help with funeral expenses.
More details will follow.
