To our moms,
I was going to wait until Mother’s Day to give you this, but I just wanted to let you know how much I care about you now.
As I look back on my life, I wonder how often I have thanked you for everything that you have done for me. I want to take the time to tell you how much I appreciate it, but, more importantly, I want you to know that what you have done for me will never be forgotten. You aspired to give me a childhood worth remembering, and, thus, inspired me to live a life worth living. You have provided for me, encouraged me when I am discouraged, and put your whole heart into making sure that mine is kind but prepared for the world. Thank you, and I love you for that.
Throughout it all, you have always tried your best. Even when I didn’t want to obey or I was feeling a little extra moody that day, you worked with me and never gave up. If I woke up on the wrong side of the bed, you would tell me to make my bed and get on with the day, teaching me to put it behind me rather than carrying the burden of grumpiness around with me. Growing up, you were my first teacher, so I learned new lessons all the time; I am so grateful for every lesson that you have taught me. If I had a question, you gave me an answer. Day in and day out, you always have given to me, whether that means your whole heart or every ounce of effort. Thank you, and I love you for that.
The list of reasons why I appreciate you is a list that I can always add to. From your ability to brighten my day with your humor and your unconditional love that cheers me on, I appreciate it all. I appreciate how hard you have worked to give me everything I have; I appreciate how you have helped me to do everything I hope to accomplish. You have helped me to be who I am and taught me where I have been; your guidance has illuminated the path I should follow, and I appreciate you for being the light in the darkness. Thank you, and I love you for that.
However, above all, it may be your strength in times of distress that has taught me the most. I am strong because you have shown me how to be. In times of difficulty, you demonstrate strength. Because I respect your strength so much, I have always and will always want to emulate it. You guide me as much as one can when the other is learning to become strong, teaching me that strength isn’t just learning to stand alone. Thank you, and I love you for that.
This isn’t to say, though, that we haven’t had our disagreements. We are different people, so we will never see everything the same way, resolve conflict the same way, or process difficulties the same way. Although we have disagreed on so many things, I know we can agree that our differences don’t have to define our relationship. Whether we argue over politics or who does the dishes, we won’t let those disagreements change our relationship. You have taught me to look past differences and to understand others. Everything I am is because of you. Thank you, and I love you for that.
Mom, I just want to let you know how much I love you and how much your care has always and will always be appreciated. No matter what happens, I will always be there for you.
After all, I am the only one who knows the beat of your heart from the inside.
Sincerely and with much love,
Your children
P.S. Thanks for not telling my siblings that I am your favorite.
