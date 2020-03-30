Due to COVID-19, many people are forced to stay home to protect themselves from the virus, but what happens when home isn’t a safe place?
Karla Schwieger-Arnold, executive director of the Crisis Center, said that due to the coronavirus keeping people in their homes, the number of domestic and sexual violence cases has increased.
Schwieger-Arnold said they have seen an increase in the number of people they are helping with a safe place to stay, protection orders, housing applications, appointments and in those seeking listening, guidance and safety plans.
“As stress increases in people’s lives, so does the abuse, unfortunately,” Schwieger-Arnold said. “We have read and are seeing with the pandemic and isolation, the numbers could continue to rise and are rising.”
Schwieger-Arnold said being in isolation to protect themselves from the virus also means being shut in with the person doing the abusing, which can also have an impact on children.
“Whether they are being abused or witnessing the abuse, they aren’t able to play with friends or go to school,” Schwieger-Arnold said, adding that abuse impacts children whether they are being directly abused or not.
Preventing abuse in the home is hard, she said, especially during a crisis, but the Crisis Center staff members are doing the best they can to provide resources for victims and their families.
“The Crisis Center does have a hotline that is available 24/7 that all affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking or other types of violence can call, which is (308) 381-0555,” Schwieger-Arnold said. “However, the Crisis Center is working to better utilize social media, more presentations in schools, businesses and elsewhere to help victims understand we are here to help and they are not to blame.”
Schwieger-Arnold said people deserve to live their lives free of abuse.
Along with providing help for the abused, the Crisis Center provides a five-step domestic violence intervention program that works with abusers, hoping to break the cycle of abuse.
People experiencing domestic abuse are encouraged to call the Crisis Hotline at (308) 381-0555, which is available 24/7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.