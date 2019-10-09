Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Emmanuele Yezunai reported the theft of his bicycle between Oct. 1 and Friday. It was taken from inside the garage at 656 Ashton Ave.
— Police received a report of possible domestic violence and child abuse on Melody Lane between Saturday and Monday.
— Jose Ruiz-Tapia reported an attempted burglary to his detached garage at 1408 S. Eddy. The walk-in door to the garage was damaged and removed from the structure between Friday and Monday.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in two cases. There were 19 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Vovieslaw Belski of Arlington Heights, Ill., said he left approximately $1,000 on the Bosselman Travel Center counter when make a purchase. The money was taken.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Yosvani Martin, 41, Grand Island, violation of protection order, subsequent offense, 18 months in jail with credit for 173 days served, 12 months post-release supervision, ordered to pay $100 restitution. He also had his probation revoked. On the original offense of third-degree domestic assault, he was sentenced to a year in jail with credit for 180 days served. On the original offense of possession of a controlled substance, he was sentenced to two years in jail with credit for 180 days served, 12 months post-release supervision and $100 restitution.
Hall County Court
— Matthew I. Camez, 26, homeless, was charged with two counts of theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 30.
— McKenzie Royle, 21, homeless, was charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,500 to $4,999 and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, both on Sept. 23.
— Jesse A. Strickland, 29, Grand Island, was charged with DUI-breath, fourth offense, transporting a child while intoxicated, driving under suspension, refusal to submit to pretest and no proof of insurance. Arraignment set for 2 p.m. Oct. 16.
— Bryan D. Ladeaux, 31, homeless, was charged with failure to report every 12 months. Preliminary hearing set for 4 p.m. Nov. 8.
— Joey L. Hostetler, 39, Grand Island, was charged with third-degree assault, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony and committing child abuse negligently with no injury, all on Sept. 29. Arraignment set for 2 p.m. Oct. 16.
— Norman R. Debilzan, 37, homeless, was charged with public indecency, possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on Oct. 3. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Oct. 30.
— Raymond L. Moreno Jr., 34, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence, both on Thursday. Preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4.
Update
Concert canceled
The World Mental Health Day concert scheduled for Thursday evening at Harmon Park in Kearney has been canceled due to the weather forecast.
