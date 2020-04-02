People who are worried they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 want answers, and fast.
In addition to its helpline phone number, CHI Health just launched a new, free service that will help consumers understand their risk and what care options are available. It’s called Provider Chat and it connects people across Nebraska and southwest Iowa with a health care provider in a secure online chat.
Here’s how it works — go to CHI Health’s Coronavirus page and take the questionnaire. If you appear to be high-risk, you can click on the live provider chat link for immediate access to a CHI Health provider who can answer your COVID questions. The service is free and in real time and available at www.chihealth.com/coronavirus.
The chat feature will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. After hours, consumers will be directed to a free virtual visit with a provider.
CHI Health is providing this service in addition to the COVID-19 information page and questionnaire, which more than 140,000 people have viewed.
