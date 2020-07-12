The Hall County 4-H Fashion Show went virtual in 2020, with 4-H members submitting a photo and a short video modeling their constructed and purchased outfits, just as they would on the College Park stage. Judge for the event was Kaye Mattson served as judge for the event.
The fashion show is an opportunity for 4-H members to highlight their sewing accomplishments from the past year. Local 4-H members model their one-of-a-kind sewn and decorated outfits, as well as purchased garments that showcase their shopping skills.
STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math, and it is the name of the sewing curriculum 4-H’ers use. Any STEAM project means it was constructed/sewn by the member.
Jenna Rauert was named the Grand Champion Senior Model and will compete in the Nebraska State Fair Fashion Show for “Shopping in Style.” Elise Rathjen was named Grand Champion Junior Model (Attention Shoppers $15 Challenge).
Kajetan Hubl was named Outstanding Model in the STEAM 2 & 3 competition. She will also compete at the State Fair for “Constructed Garments.”
Kaylee Powell, Outstanding Model, Shopping in Style $15 Challenge, will serve as the State Fair alternate contestant.
Other winners in the modeling category were: Neleigh Nielsen, Outstanding Model, Beyond the Needle; and Hailey Allan, Outstanding Model, STEAM Level 1.
Complete results:
Fashion Show
Model Constructed STEAM 1, Simple bottom: Purple – Hailey Allan, Elise Rathjen and Travis Svitak, all of Grand Island. Blue – Adrian Svitak, Grand Island.
Model Constructed STEAM 1, Simple top: Purple – Eva Lindiman, Grand Island
Model Constructed STEAM 1, Simple dress: Blue – Hana Butters, Grace Eickhoff and Isabelle Swanson, all of Grand Island.
Model Constructed STEAM 1, Other: Purple – Eastlyn Hubl and Adrian Svitak, both of Grand Island. Blue – Travis Svitak, Grand Island
Model Constructed STEAM 2 Garment: Purple - Peyton Allan, Kajetan Hubl, Emma Rathjen and Alison Schimmer, all of Grand Island.
Model Beyond the Needle Embellished Garment: Purple - Cayleigh Bird and Chaeli Bird, both of Wood River.
Model Beyond the Needle Garment or Garment & Accessory: Purple – Neleigh Nielsen, St. Libory.
Model Constructed Special Interest Garment: Purple – Eastlyn Hubl, Grand Island.
Shopping in Style Fashion Show
Model $15 Challenge outfit, Attention Shoppers: Purple - Cayleigh Bird and Chaeli Bird, Wood River; Elise Rathjen, Grand Island; Blue – Grace Eickhoff, Grand Island.
Model Purchased Outfit, Attention Shoppers: Purple – Hailey Allan, Grand Island.
Model $15 Challenge outfit, Shopping in Style: Purple - Briana Bird (two entries) and Jenna Rauert, Wood River; Kaylee Powell, Doniphan; and Faith Eickhoff, Kajetan Hubl, Eva Lindiman, Emma Rathjen and Emily Reimers, Grand Island. Blue – Micah Bird, Wood River; and Hana Butters and Isabelle Swanson, Grand Island.
Model Purchased Outfit, Shopping in Style: Purple - Peyton Allan, Faith Eickhoff, Emily Reimers, Alison Schimmer and Irelynn Sughroue, Grand Island; Kaylee Powell, Doniphan; and Jenna Rauert, Wood River. Blue – Micah Bird, Wood River; Eboni Sughroue, Grand Island
Clover Kids - Fashion Show
Participants – Emma Butters, Kiera Lindiman and Grace Reimers, Grand Island; and Alexa Nielsen and Charlie Nielsen, St. Libory.
