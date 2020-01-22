George Ayoub, former Grand Island Independent editor and columnist and author of “Confluence: John Gottschalk’s Life of Duty, Service, and the Business of News,” will deliver a book talk about the process of writing a biography from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.
Sales during this event will benefit the library.
“The river of John’s life has had so many important tributaries, it was quite a challenge to winnow it down to fit between the covers of this book,” Ayoub said. “It came down to this: If you live, volunteer, go to a concert, read a newspaper, or view the arts in Omaha or the state of Nebraska, you can just about bet that John has been involved in making it a part of your community.
“I wanted to write John’s biography because his is a story that needed to be told. The depth and breadth of this man’s legacy is simply extraordinary.”
Gottschalk headed the Omaha World-Herald until 2007, through massive innovation, growth and structural change, and led the company through a significant portion of its employee ownership. He has shared his expertise as an integral part of both national and local projects, and has served on and chaired the boards of dozens of organizations, including the Boy Scouts of America, the USO, the Omaha Performing Arts Society, the University of Nebraska Foundation, and many others.
Ayoub filed nearly 4,000 columns while writing for the Grand Island Independent. His columns occasionally ran in the World-Herald. His two novellas, “Warm, For Christmas” and “Dust in Grissom,” were first published as serials in The Independent. He teaches ethics and political science as an adjunct for Doane University and is currently working on a novel.
For more information, call the library at (308) 385-5333.
Tickets for GILT's ‘Kitchen Witches’ now on sale
Tickets are now on sale for the Grand Island Little Theatre’s winter production, “The Kitchen Witches.”
Show times for this comedy by Caroline Smith is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7-9 and 14-16 at College Park.
Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle are two “mature” cable-access cooking show hostesses who have hated each other for 30 years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. When circumstances put them together on a TV show called “The Kitchen Witches,” the insults are flung harder than the food! The show becomes a ratings smash as Dolly and Isobel top both Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer.
Cast members include Phyllis Haverkamp as Dolly Biddle, Brendan Nierman as Stephen Biddle, Julie Miller as Isobel Lomax and Greg Sallans as Rob, the Camera Guy.
As a fun feature for this winter show, audience members are asked to wear their favorite cooking attire: kitchen aprons, grilling aprons, hats, etc. Audience members will choose the most unique outfit during intermission and prizes will be awarded.
Tickets are $15 for adults and are available at Ace Hardware and Hy-Vee, by calling the GILT box office at (308) 382-2586, or at the door. Student tickets for those 12 and younger are $10 and must be purchased at the box office. Group discounts are available; check online at githeatre.org.
Coree Sattley and Steven Gobel are co-directors; producer is Jeannee Mueller Fossberg.
For show information, call Fossberg at (308) 379-2015.
CCC film class to feature ‘The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek’
“The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek” will be the featured movie in the “Beyond the Screen” series set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Central Community College-Grand Island.
In this 1944 romantic comedy, Trudy Kockenlocker discovers she is both married and pregnant after a raucous troop send-off party. She has no idea who her new husband is so her longtime admirer, Norval Jones, seizes the opportunity to help. When Trudy’s cop father catches wind of the situation; however, wacky misunderstandings leave the well-meaning Norval on the wrong side of the law.
The “Beyond the Screen” series is offered free of charge and is open to people who enjoy watching and discussing movies. The movie will be followed by a discussion with CCC English instructor Jim Kosmicki serving as moderator.
Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact the CCC Extended Learning Services Office at (308) 398-7441 or (877) 222-0780, ext. 7441; or by email at elsgi@cccneb.edu.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Jojo Rabbit” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend — Adolf Hitler — Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. Rated PG-13.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at (308) 381-9463.
