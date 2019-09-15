Thank you
The family of Mary Isabella Vogel would like to thank everyone for the food, cards, flowers and memorials. Your kindness has been so appreciated.
Thank you to the Rev. Dr. Russ Anderson and Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home for all that you did for us, and the United Methodist Church ladies for the beautiful meal that they provided and for the use of their church.
John Vogel
Ken and Deb Harders
Chuck and Jane Wieck
Shirley Delaney
David and Carol McKeon
Eugene and Sheila Horak
Chris and Isabella Melnychuk
