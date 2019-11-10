Thank you
A card of thanks — the family of Harolyn Miller would like to thank Solt-Wagner Funeral Home for their help. A thank you to United Methodist Church Pastor Tom Lucas for officiating and the church ladies for a very good lunch. Thank you, also, to family and friends for their visits, kind words of comfort and support, food, cards and flowers given in memory of Harolyn, during this difficult time.
Ron Miller
Becky and Gary McIntire and family
Sheryl and Melvin Girard and family
Jeff and Barb Miller and family
Vickie Miller, Sally Brown and family
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.