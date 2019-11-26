While looking for a lost teddy seems like it could be a remedial task, the Huenefelds added a new twist at Escape Aurora.
Dan and his wife Linda started Escape Aurora after playing several escape rooms with their family in San Diego.
They decided they wanted to try to open the escape room on the plane ride home.
"I joke that you should never make big decisions while 30,000 feet in the air because you're kind of short on oxygen," said Dan.
The rooms in Escape Aurora range from beginners to expert, said Dan.
Currently, anyone who wants to try their hand can solve Lost Teddy, Lost Teddy 2 and the Bank Heist.
Soon, Listless Christmas will be ready.
Dan said some people think that once you enter the room, you are locked in.
While that may have been the case in the beginning, Dan said fire code doesn't allow that anymore, so their rooms are not locked.
In Escape Aurora rooms, Dan and Linda let you continue solving the puzzle, even if the time has expired.
Linda said Escape Aurora is fun for the whole family because that is how they fell in love with solving escape rooms.
"Our goal is for people to walk out that door and think, "Wow, that was fun!" Dan said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.