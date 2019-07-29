SYRACUSE — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus scored three runs in the sixth inning and held on to down Brunning-Davenport-Shickley 4-3 Monday in the winner’s bracket of the Class C state seniors tournament.
DCB got a big two-run single in the top of the sixth by Noah Boersen that tied the game at 3. Bosten Caspersen later drove in the go-ahead run on an infield out to give DCB the lead.
Caspersen, started on the mound, allowed a single in the top of the sixth, but later got a strikeout to end the inning.
DCB failed to score in the top of the seventh and Tanner Simdorn took over on the mound to try and preserve the victory. Simdorn struck out the first batter, then induced a groundout for the second out.
A pop up to second baseman Carter Noakes ended the game.
Caspersen gave up nine hits but only allowed three runs in his six innings to get the win.
Earlier in the day, DCB got its bats going just in time to edge Pender 3-2 in a winners bracket semifinal.
DCB recorded four of its 11 hits in the top of the seventh inning to plate the tying and go-ahead runs.
Carter Noakes led off the inning with a pop single and moved to second on a sacrifice by Payton Dowse.
A line drive by Ben Noakes gave DCB runners at the corners, and Dawson Caspersen tied the game with a line drive to center field.
Elijah Boersen singled to left with a full count to produce the game-winning RBI.
Dowse, Ben Noakes and Dawson Caspersen each had two hits against Pender, a team that defeated DCB twice at last year’s state tournament.
Boersen picked up the complete-game win, allowing one earned run on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
BDS will play Pender at 5 p.m. Tuesday with DCB facing Syracuse at 8 p.m.
DCB 001 000 2—3 11 2
Pender 001 100 0—2 5 3
WP—E. Boersen. LP—Vogt.
DCB 100 003 0—4 4 2
BDS 001 020 0—3 9 0
WP — B. Caspersen. LP — Grote. 2B — BDS: Christensen, Meyer. S — Simdorn
Elkhorn South 11, Hastings 7
OMAHA — Elkhorn South eliminated Hastings Five Points Bank in the Class A American Division state tournament with an 11-7 win.
Elkhorn South put up seven runs in the third inning to break the game open and took an 11-2 lead into the top of the seventh. Hastings rallied with five runs, but it wasn’t enough.
Noah Miranda had two doubles and five RBIs for Elkhorn South.
Hastings 010 010 5—7 7 2
Elkhorn South 027 200 x—11 11 2
WP — Peterson. LP — Schroeder